Landlords in England are owed an average of £8,796 in unpaid rent by the time arrears cases reach a court hearing, according to new analysis from Legal for Landlords published on 25 November.

The lettings platform found tenants typically owe three months rent when a landlord serves notice, with a further three months passing before a hearing. On average monthly rent in England of £1,466, an initial debt of £4,398 doubles to six months by the court date.

That six-month cash gap lands while mortgage payments, insurance and compliance costs keep running, and with no rent coming in and no possession yet granted. In higher-rent areas the exposure climbs fast, turning a manageable shortfall at notice stage into a five-figure loss by the time a judge hears the case.

Court delays double landlord losses

The three-month wait between serving notice and a hearing is the period when arrears pile up fastest, Legal for Landlords said. Its figures draw on internal case data rather than a tenant survey, tracking how balances grow across the legal process.

Sim Sekhon, group chief executive of Legal for Landlords, said arrears can quickly become a significant financial burden for landlords, particularly when recovering possession takes several months. He said what may first look like a manageable shortfall can escalate into thousands of pounds by the time a case reaches court.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on NRLA figures showing arrears drive 53 percent of possession cases, which found more than half of landlord possession claims start with missed rent. The latest figures suggest the cost of each of those cases is climbing as court timelines stretch.

London arrears reach £14,028 as regions diverge

The regional split is stark. In London, where average monthly rent stands at £2,338, landlords face potential arrears of £14,028 by the hearing date. The South East follows at £8,628, then the East of England at £7,788, the South West at £7,506 and the West Midlands at £5,898.

Even in the North East, where average rent is £790 a month, landlords face balances of £4,740 by the time a case is heard. Separate industry data has suggested around three in 10 landlords experience arrears in a year, which underlines how often these court-route costs can crystallise.

Landlords selling up remain part of the same picture, with three in 10 evictions involving landlords selling up. Long waits with no income make it harder to hold on, especially for mortgaged owners facing higher borrowing costs.

Rent protection and early legal advice in focus

Sekhon said landlords should take a proactive approach to protecting rental income and consider rent protection as a layer of security against unexpected loss. He added that landlords should seek professional legal advice as soon as arrears arise, saying correct procedure and guidance through the process can affect how effectively cases are handled.

The warning carries extra weight as possession routes bed in under post-reform rules, where paperwork errors can send a case back to the start and add more unpaid months. Early action on notices, evidence and payment plans matters more when every extra month adds roughly £1,466 to the average balance. Full background on the source is available from Legal for Landlords.

What this means for landlords

If you have a tenant two months in arrears: act now rather than waiting, because the data shows the balance typically doubles between notice and hearing.

act now rather than waiting, because the data shows the balance typically doubles between notice and hearing. If you let in London or the South East: price in five-figure exposure, with arrears reaching £14,028 and £8,628 respectively by court stage.

price in five-figure exposure, with arrears reaching £14,028 and £8,628 respectively by court stage. Review rent protection: cover that pays out during disputes can bridge the three-month court wait when no rent is arriving.

cover that pays out during disputes can bridge the three-month court wait when no rent is arriving. Check notice paperwork early: errors that delay a hearing add another month of arrears at full rent each time.

errors that delay a hearing add another month of arrears at full rent each time. Bottom line: a £4,398 problem at notice stage becomes an £8,796 problem in court, so speed and advice are worth more than forbearance alone.

Editor’s view

Courts will not move faster because landlords ask nicely. The landlords who lose least in arrears cases are the ones who start the formal process early, keep paper trails tight and insure the gap. Hope is not a rent collection strategy.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 25 November 2026

Sources: Legal for Landlords

Related reading: NRLA reveals arrears drive 53% of possession cases

