Stoke-on-Trent City Council has started contacting landlords about the national Register your rental property service, which opens in the West Midlands on 15 December 2026. Landlords with let homes in the region will have three months to register and pay a £65 annual fee for each property.

The council published its alert on 23 November and names 14 March 2027 as the cut-off for Stoke-on-Trent landlords. It warns that civil penalties reach £7,000 for a first breach and £40,000 for serious or repeated non-compliance or for supplying false information.

West Midlands landlords sit first in a nine-region rollout that runs to November 2027, so the files, certificates and rent records assembled in Stoke over the next three months will set the pattern for portfolios held in other regions.

What Stoke landlords must file

Duncan Walker, cabinet member for safe and resilient communities and housing at Stoke-on-Trent City Council, said the council would enforce the new duties locally. “These new requirements are being introduced by Government, but we will be responsible for making sure local landlords comply,” he said.

To register, landlords will need to give the property address, the number of bedrooms and occupants, the current rent and up-to-date health and safety certificates. The council points landlords to the government Housing Hub page for the full checklist.

Government guidance says landlords must register using a GOV.UK One Login and will have the option to verify identity. Landlords who use an agent must still start the process themselves, with an option for the agent or manager to upload certain details. Joint landlords must each register, with one joint landlord registering the property and inviting the others to that record. Organisations must add company or charity numbers where they apply, plus a named contact.

Worcester City Council and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council have issued similar alerts in recent weeks, according to trade coverage of the rollout.

£65 fee and 14 March deadline

The £65 charge applies per property each year and registration must be renewed annually. Government guidance confirms the West Midlands period runs from 15 December 2026 to 14 March 2027, with the East of England following from 15 January 2027 and London last among the regions from 15 July to 14 October 2027.

During the rollout landlords must register homes that are under let or become let. Later, under future legislation, unoccupied homes will also need registration before marketing, with landlord and property identifiers on adverts. Government says further guidance will follow before that step.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Pennycook confirming HMRC may access landlord database data, which showed the register will feed wider compliance work. Combined with NRLA analysis putting the landlord database bill at £327m a year, the Stoke alert underlines that the cost and admin burden now have a firm start date in the West Midlands. Full registration details are set out in Housing Hub guidance on getting ready to register and official guidance for landlords.

What this means for landlords

If you let in the West Midlands: list every let property, check gas, electric and EPC certificates are current, and set up a GOV.UK One Login before 15 December.

list every let property, check gas, electric and EPC certificates are current, and set up a GOV.UK One Login before 15 December. Watch for: the 14 March 2027 cut-off, the yearly £65 per-property renewal, and agent workflows so no let home misses the window.

the 14 March 2027 cut-off, the yearly £65 per-property renewal, and agent workflows so no let home misses the window. Bottom line: registration starts in weeks, councils will enforce it, and early files can be reused for later regions.

Editor’s view

Editor’s view

Councils have waited years for a single register they can enforce against. Stoke is signalling it will use these powers, not just publicise them. West Midlands landlords should treat 15 December as a compliance start, not a publicity date.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 25 November 2026

Sources: Stoke-on-Trent City Council, GOV.UK guidance for landlords, Housing Hub Get Ready page

Related reading: Pennycook confirms HMRC may access landlord database data

