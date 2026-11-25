England has about 20,000 fewer second homes than in 2024, with the fastest falls concentrated where double council tax bites, according to analysis of government figures published last week.

Coastal Chart Wallpaper combined almost six million Land Registry sales since 2019 with council-level records on second homes and homes paying the premium, including new figures released on 18 November. In the 30 council areas outside London where at least 1.5 percent of homes pay double council tax, second-home numbers fell 9.7 percent in the year to September 2026, against 2.6 percent elsewhere.

Anyone holding a coastal holiday let or weighing a second home against a long-term let now faces a different sum: weaker resale values in premium zones, but rents still climbing. That trade-off decides whether owners absorb the higher council bill, switch use, or sell into a softer market.

Council tax premium hits coastal prices hardest

House prices have fallen furthest in the same premium-heavy areas, down 6.6 percent since the 2022 peak compared with 1.2 percent elsewhere. In the nine areas where the biggest share of homes pay double council tax, from Cornwall and South Hams to North Norfolk and the Isle of Wight, prices sit 8.8 percent below their 2022 peak, roughly £27,000 on a typical £280,000 sale, and at their lowest level since 2021.

Those nine areas, Cornwall, Westmorland and Furness, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, the Isle of Wight, Chichester, North Norfolk, North Devon, South Hams and the Isles of Scilly, have each seen at least three in every 100 homes pay the premium on a furnished home that is nobody’s main residence. The nine have given back more than a third of the price gains they made between 2019 and 2022.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on government plans giving councils more powers over short-term lets and second homes, which set out how local tools were expected to reshape holiday-let hotspots. The latest numbers give the first clear read on how that pressure is landing on stock and values.

Rents keep rising as buying gets cheaper

Buying in these hotspots has got cheaper while renting has not. Private rents in the nine premium-heavy areas are up 21 percent since the end of 2022, not far behind the 25 percent rise across England, even as sale prices slid.

Across councils outside London that charge the premium, the pattern runs with the share of homes paying it. Where fewer than one in 200 homes pay it, prices are up 1.1 percent on their 2022 level. Comparing coastal areas only, the typical area is down 9.2 percent where three percent or more of homes pay double, against 3.0 percent where fewer than 1.5 percent do.

The analysis cautions that double council tax was not the only change hitting these markets. Stamp duty on an additional home rose from three to five percent in October 2024, and furnished holiday-let tax breaks ended in April 2025, both of which weigh most where second homes and holiday lets dominate. These areas also rose fastest in the pandemic boom, and the figures show where prices fell most rather than proving how much of the fall each tax change caused. Holiday-let economics still vary widely by patch, as holiday-let owner income averaging £25,600 with the Cotswolds leading shows. Official stock data is published by the government in its Council Tax stock of properties 2026 release.

What this means for landlords

If you hold a second home in a premium zone: budget for double council tax each year and test whether long-term letting covers it better than holiday letting after the April 2025 tax-break removal.

budget for double council tax each year and test whether long-term letting covers it better than holiday letting after the April 2025 tax-break removal. If you are buying in coastal hotspots: weaker competition and prices 8.8 percent below peak in the hardest-hit nine areas may open negotiations, but check local premium rules first.

weaker competition and prices 8.8 percent below peak in the hardest-hit nine areas may open negotiations, but check local premium rules first. Watch for: councils widening premium use and registration requirements, which could add cost even where you currently escape the charge.

councils widening premium use and registration requirements, which could add cost even where you currently escape the charge. If you run a furnished holiday let: compare occupancy and yield against long-term rents up 21 percent since 2022 before deciding to switch use or sell.

compare occupancy and yield against long-term rents up 21 percent since 2022 before deciding to switch use or sell. Bottom line: the premium is thinning second-home numbers fastest where it bites deepest, while tenant demand keeps rents high.

Editor’s view

Taxes that were meant to free up homes are working on paper, but landlords should read the second half of the story. Falling values plus rising rents point to conversions into long-term lets, not a buyer bargain boom. Run the yield before chasing the discount.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 25 November 2026

Sources: Coastal Chart Wallpaper, Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Related reading: Government weighs new council powers over short-term lets and second homes

