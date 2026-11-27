The Bank of England warns 6.5 million of the seven million owner-occupier mortgages due to refinance between June 2026 and December 2029 will see higher repayments, with the average rise at around £100 a month.

The Financial Stability Report for November 2026, published on 26 November, said around 350,000 borrowers will see payments fall. Most of the 6.5 million facing rises have already refinanced once at rates above pre-2022 levels, and the one million households still on rates below 3 percent will roll off by the fourth quarter of 2027.

Buy-to-let borrowers sit outside the Bank’s owner-occupier count, yet the same reset mechanics apply to fixed-rate landlord loans written before rates moved, with cover ratios tested at higher pay rates on each refinance date.

Mortgage rates climb as ultra-low deals expire

Since the July report, the average two-year fixed rate rose by 47 basis points to 5.39 percent at 75 percent loan to value and by 28 basis points to 5.6 percent at 95 percent loan to value. The Bank said the average rise of £100 for borrowers rolling off in the next three years was more than twice the projected figure at the last check, but still below the £200 jump seen by borrowers who refinanced in 2023 and 2024.

Ofgem’s 26 percent rise in the energy price cap from January added to the strain. The Bank said households may need to cut spending or draw on savings, with lower-income households and renters more exposed because energy, food and essentials take a larger share of their budgets.

Arrears contained but pressure builds

Around 0.8 percent of mortgages were more than 2.5 percent in arrears on the outstanding balance. The Bank said that figure may not yet reflect the latest energy and borrowing cost rises, and it warned that sharp cuts in consumption or a rise in defaults would deepen any downturn.

The report said there was no broad slide in credit quality, but it noted more impairments and use of debt-relief arrangements among lower-income households. People have coped with repeated shocks by budgeting and changing shopping habits, the Bank said, yet the number of households in difficulty stayed high.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s November report on HSBC and NatWest raising rates as swaps climbed, which tracked how wholesale moves were feeding into high-street pricing. The Stability Report now frames that repricing inside the wider refinance wave, with competition still described as strong and lenders expected to keep credit available. The warning from Huw Pill that higher rates may still be needed adds context on why the path down may stay uneven. The official source is the Bank of England Financial Stability Report for November 2026.

What this means for landlords

If you refinance before the end of 2027: model the £100 owner-occupier benchmark against your own loan size and check cover at current 5 percent-plus pricing.

model the £100 owner-occupier benchmark against your own loan size and check cover at current 5 percent-plus pricing. Watch for: tenants under energy and food pressure asking for payment dates or arrears plans, which makes early contact and clear records vital.

tenants under energy and food pressure asking for payment dates or arrears plans, which makes early contact and clear records vital. Bottom line: credit is still available but not cheap, so lock in realistic terms early rather than waiting for a sharp fall in rates.

Editor’s view

The Bank’s message is steady rather than alarming: buffers exist, arrears are contained, but the reset has further to run. Landlords with 2027 maturities should treat this as a prompt to stress test now.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 27 November 2026

Sources: Bank of England, Financial Stability Report November 2026

Related reading: Moneyfacts: HSBC and NatWest raise rates as swaps climb

