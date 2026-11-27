More than four in five landlords expect their profits to fall when higher rates of property income tax take effect next April, with nearly half predicting a significant hit, according to a Simply Business survey of 1,202 landlords.

From 6 April 2027, landlords in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will pay four percentage points above standard income tax rates on their property income. Eleven percent of those surveyed said they still do not know how the change will affect them.

April brings three demands at once: the tax rise, quarterly digital reporting under Making Tax Digital for qualifying incomes above 30,000 pounds, and investment decisions on energy efficiency ahead of the 2030 EPC deadline. Yet almost one in three landlords say they rarely or never raise rent for sitting tenants, which leaves the coming cost wave with nowhere to sit except margins.

Tax rise tops a triple April deadline

Of the landlords surveyed in the weeks after the Autumn Budget, 83 percent expect profits to drop and 46 percent expect a significant dent in earnings. The scale of the response suggests most landlords have already done the sums on the four-point property income tax rise and do not like the answer.

Tax is only the first of three April pressures. More than a third of those surveyed (37 percent) have yet to set up quarterly digital reporting, even though Making Tax Digital extends to landlords with qualifying incomes above 30,000 pounds from the same date. “With higher taxes and the next stage of Making Tax Digital both arriving on 6 April 2027, it’s important that single-property landlords in particular are recognised for the vital role they play in providing housing,” Alex Woolf, head of landlord insurance products at Simply Business, said.

Two-thirds of landlords fall short on EPC C

Energy efficiency remains the biggest unknown in the survey. Almost two-thirds of landlords (65 percent) have at least one property below EPC Band C, yet every privately rented home in England and Wales must reach that standard by 1 October 2030.

More than a third (36 percent) are holding off spending until final guidance is published, and 14 percent have checked their ratings but are unsure what to do next. With 21,000 Welsh homes alone needing solid-wall retrofits costing 8,000 to 22,000 pounds, delay risks a last-minute rush for tradespeople that pushes prices higher still. The survey findings sit alongside Simply Business guidance on the Autumn Budget for landlords.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Paragon data showing companies now drive the majority of buy-to-let deals, a sign that landlords are already restructuring to limit tax damage. The Simply Business findings suggest individual landlords feel the same pressure but have fewer routes around it.

What this means for landlords

If you own in your own name: model the four-point rise on your 2027-28 income now – 46 percent of peers expect a significant profit hit, so check whether incorporation changes the arithmetic.

model the four-point rise on your 2027-28 income now – 46 percent of peers expect a significant profit hit, so check whether incorporation changes the arithmetic. If your income tops 30,000 pounds: set up Making Tax Digital quarterly reporting before April rather than during the same month the tax rise lands.

set up Making Tax Digital quarterly reporting before April rather than during the same month the tax rise lands. Watch for: final EPC C guidance – 36 percent of landlords are waiting for it, which means early movers lock in tradespeople before the rush.

final EPC C guidance – 36 percent of landlords are waiting for it, which means early movers lock in tradespeople before the rush. Bottom line: the landlords holding rents flat for good tenants face the sharpest squeeze, so decide now which tenancies can absorb a rise and which merit protection.

Editor’s view

The striking number is not the 83 percent expecting pain – tax rises always poll badly. It is the 30 percent who rarely raise rents for sitting tenants, rising to 39 percent among single-property landlords. That goodwill is exactly what the April double hit of tax and digital reporting will punish first. Goodwill needs a margin to survive on.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 27 November 2026

Sources: Simply Business

Related reading: Pegasus Insight reveals landlord confidence falls to 23%

