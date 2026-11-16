LegalforLandlords: 47% eye portfolio cuts as tax rise looms

Almost half of landlords are considering cutting their property portfolios ahead of a four-percentage-point rise in property income tax rates from April 2027, a new LegalforLandlords survey reveals.

The research found 47 percent weighing up sales, including 23 percent considering offloading one or more properties and 17 percent thinking about selling their entire portfolio. Seven in ten are considering raising rents, with 32 percent planning increases specifically to offset the extra tax and a further 38 percent weighing a rise.

April 2027 is now the date circled on every portfolio spreadsheet in the country. With the Budget baking higher taxation of rental income into law, landlords face a simultaneous squeeze on profits and a tenant base already stretched by record rents, and the survey suggests many will respond by shrinking exposure rather than absorbing the hit.

Profits under pressure as tax rise bites

Nearly three-quarters of respondents expect the tax changes to dent profits, with 37 percent anticipating a substantial reduction and another 37 percent expecting a noticeable fall. Only 6 percent believe the changes will have no impact. Some 88 percent said they were unhappy with the additional tax, while 83 percent believed the changes would leave the private rented sector worse for both landlords and tenants.

Investment plans have already shifted. Around 45 percent said they had decided against buying additional properties, while just 2 percent still intend to expand. More broadly, 61 percent said they were either actively planning to leave the sector or seriously considering doing so. Just 22 percent said they would absorb the extra cost, while 8 percent felt their local market could not support further rent rises.

The results sit alongside Pegasus Insight polling covered earlier this month showing almost three-quarters of landlords planning post-Budget rent rises, which suggests passing costs to tenants has become the industry default rather than the exception.

Supply fears grow as landlords weigh exits

Sim Sekhon, group chief executive of LegalforLandlords, said the double effect should worry policymakers. “The concern is that tenants could face pressure from two directions. In the immediate term, landlords are telling us that additional taxation and rising operating costs could lead to higher rents,” he said. “But there is also a longer-term question about what happens if landlords increasingly decide that investing in the private rented sector is no longer financially viable.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on the OBR cutting its house price forecast as landlord tax hikes bite, which showed official forecasters already pricing weaker landlord demand into the market. The LegalforLandlords figures suggest that official caution is matched by intentions on the ground, with portfolio sales the likely release valve.

What this means for landlords

If you hold property in your own name: model the April 2027 income tax change now and compare it with incorporation costs before the rush, as Rathbones puts the southern hit at £22,000

model the April 2027 income tax change now and compare it with incorporation costs before the rush, as Rathbones puts the southern hit at £22,000 Watch for: local markets where several landlords sell at once, which can soften prices but also cut rental stock and support rents for those who stay

local markets where several landlords sell at once, which can soften prices but also cut rental stock and support rents for those who stay Bottom line: with only 2 percent planning to expand, scarcity favours remaining landlords, but only if the sums still work after tax

Editor’s view

Landlords keep being told to absorb each new cost while delivering better homes. The survey answer is blunt: they will not. Higher rents now, fewer rentals later. That is the predictable price of taxing the sector harder, and tenants will help pay it.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 16 November 2026

Sources: LegalforLandlords landlord survey, LegalforLandlords

Related reading: OBR cuts house price forecast as landlord tax hikes bite

