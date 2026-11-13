MoJ: private landlord possession claims jump 21% to 28,249

Ministry of Justice figures show private landlord possession claims jumped 21 percent to 28,249 in the July to September quarter, in the first full quarterly release since the Renters Rights Act came into force.

The data cover the three months to the end of September 2026 and show accelerated possession claims up 68 percent on a year earlier, reflecting landlords using the transitional window around the end of Section 21. The Law Society of England and Wales said the rise was expected and had been flagged while the Bill was still before Parliament.

Private landlords now have to rely on Section 8 grounds after no-fault evictions ended on 1 May, so a higher claim count in the first post-reform summer points to longer, more contested routes through the county courts and heavier paperwork before a case can proceed.

Section 8 replaces Section 21 as claims climb

The end of Section 21 on 1 May removed the accelerated no-fault route that many landlords used for straightforward repossessions. Claims issued from July onwards were made under the new rules, where landlords must state a specific ground and provide evidence to support it.

Accelerated claims still rose sharply in the quarter because cases started during the transition remained in the system. Industry reporting of the same Ministry of Justice release puts the accelerated total at a record 12,156, which underlines how many landlords moved just before tighter controls took effect rather than a sudden jump in tenant fault.

Repossessions by county court bailiffs, the final physical stage after a court order, moved in the opposite direction. The Ministry of Justice run of possession data tracked by Landlord Knowledge shows a market still working through older cases, with landlord repossessions down 10 percent to 6,886 in the latest quarter.

Court capacity warning as backlogs build

Brett Dixon, president of the Law Society of England and Wales, said the courts were not set up for the forecast rise. “The courts are not appropriately resourced for what was an expected increase in the number of landlord possessions as a result of the Renters Rights Act,” he said.

Dixon said concerns about capacity had been raised while the Bill passed through Parliament and warned that without extra funding backlogs and delays would leave both landlords and tenants waiting. “The government must act quickly to ensure the courts have the resources they need to prevent further delays and protect the rights of both tenants and landlords,” he said.

The warning echoes earlier calls for court investment after the government confirmed plans to add capacity for possession work. Government plans to add 1,000 court roles for possession cases were presented as a way to shorten waits, but solicitors say demand has risen faster than resources.

Median time from claim to landlord repossession eased to 25.9 weeks from 27.4 weeks a year earlier, which the latest commentary links to a rush of pre-reform cases clearing while newer contested claims queue. By contrast mortgage possession cases averaged 52 weeks, up from 46.3 weeks, pointing to wider pressure across the county courts. The full quarterly tables are published in the Ministry of Justice mortgage and landlord possession statistics collection.

What this means for landlords

If you are planning a Section 8 claim: check the ground, notice period and evidence bundle before issue, as errors now lead to longer delays than under the old Section 21 route.

check the ground, notice period and evidence bundle before issue, as errors now lead to longer delays than under the old Section 21 route. Watch for: court listing times in your county court area and any request for extra documents, plus the need to show compliance with deposit, licensing and information-sheet rules.

court listing times in your county court area and any request for extra documents, plus the need to show compliance with deposit, licensing and information-sheet rules. Bottom line: eviction is still possible but slower and more document-heavy, so allow extra months in cash-flow plans and keep repair and communication records ready.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s August report on landlord possession claims rising 6 percent after the launch of the Renters Rights Act, which found early signs of landlords shifting to fault-based grounds. The latest 21 percent jump suggests that shift has hardened into the normal post-reform pattern rather than a short spike.

Editor’s view

Courts were always going to be the pinch point once no-fault ends, and these numbers confirm it. Landlords who treat Section 8 like the old Section 21 will lose time. Clean paperwork and early preparation now count for more than speed of issue.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 13 November 2026

Sources: Ministry of Justice, Law Society of England and Wales

Related reading: MoJ: landlord possession claims rise 6% after RRA launch

