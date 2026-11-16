ESPC: Edinburgh yields hit 7.8% as EH8 tops table

Edinburgh rental yields hit 7.8 percent in the city’s strongest postcode in the third quarter of 2026, as fresh ESPC analysis shows most of the capital delivering returns above 6 percent.

The Scottish portal combined Citylets rental data with its own house price analysis for July to September and identified five postcodes standing out on yield. EH8, covering Meadowbank and Willowbrae, led overall, with three-bedroom homes reaching 7.8 percent, one-beds 7.4 percent and two-beds 6.0 percent.

Yields above 6 percent across most of a capital city change the maths on holding stock through tax rises and rate pressure. With Edinburgh rents up 2 percent on the year and demand expected to hold as mortgage rates keep tenants renting longer, the figures give Scottish landlords rare solid ground in a testing national market.

EH8 leads as coastal postcodes shine

EH8’s mix of city access, coastal proximity and green space draws a spread of tenants, ESPC said. EH5, covering Granton and Trinity, followed with 7.1 percent on one-beds and 6.8 percent on two-beds, supported by coastal living and ongoing regeneration. EH4, stretching from Cramond and Barnton to Drylaw, Pilton and Drumbrae, delivered 6.8 percent on one-beds, 6.2 percent on two-beds and 6.5 percent on three-beds.

EH3, covering the New Town and West End, rode professional demand to 7.0 percent on one-beds, 5.8 percent on two-beds and 6.4 percent on three-beds. EH9, taking in Marchmont, Grange and Blackford and popular with students, young professionals and families, produced 7.6 percent on one-beds despite higher purchase prices, with two-beds at 5.5 percent and three-beds at 6.1 percent.

ESPC noted most categories across the city reported yields of 6 percent or above, making it a high-performing quarter overall rather than a story of one or two outliers.

Stabilising market reassures landlords

Nicky Lloyd, head of ESPC Lettings, said the quarter showed the market settling. “Over the last quarter, we’ve seen clear signs of the private rental market stabilising after several years of significant fluctuations and high demand. Edinburgh’s annual rental rate increased by 2% overall, compared to the Scottish average of 2.5%,” she said.

“However, we do expect demand for rental properties in the capital to remain strong over the months to come, as property shortages combine with higher mortgage rates likely pushing tenants to rent for longer than expected. The indication of this demand to come, along with the excellent yields recorded across the board in the third quarter, should be reassurance for both current landlords and those considering entering the sector.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Newcastle topping national yields at 6.9 percent, which put the North East ahead on raw returns. Edinburgh’s figures show the Scottish capital running close behind, with the added support of a stabilising market rather than a post-surge correction.

What this means for landlords

If you target smaller stock: one-bedroom flats led yields in four of the five top postcodes, with EH9 one-beds at 7.6 percent the standout for compact investors

one-bedroom flats led yields in four of the five top postcodes, with EH9 one-beds at 7.6 percent the standout for compact investors Watch for: regeneration zones such as Granton where purchase prices still lag rents, keeping entry yields high, as Manchester’s top ranking shows regional momentum matters

regeneration zones such as Granton where purchase prices still lag rents, keeping entry yields high, as Manchester’s top ranking shows regional momentum matters Bottom line: yields above 6 percent with 2 percent rental growth make Edinburgh one of the few capitals where the numbers still stack up

Editor’s view

Scotland’s rent controls debate often drowns out the numbers, so these are worth a second look. Yields near 8 percent in a stable capital market do not come round often. Landlords who can navigate the regulation will find Edinburgh pays for the trouble.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 16 November 2026

Sources: ESPC Q3 2026 rental yield analysis, Citylets, ESPC

Related reading: Rushbrook reveals Newcastle top yield at 6.9% as tax bites

