NRLA urges landlords to lobby MPs over rental tax raid

The National Residential Landlords Association has urged landlords to lobby their MPs over the latest Budget tax rise on rental income, after legal advice found almost no chance of overturning the charge in court.

Chief executive Ben Beadle said the association had taken legal advice on challenging the extra 2 percent added to property income tax in last month’s Budget. He told members there was little prospect of success against a government with a Commons majority, and called instead for a coordinated write-in campaign to ministers.

Basic-rate payers letting a typical flat face an extra £123 a month to find in London, £73 in Manchester and £62 in Cardiff if the rise lands as planned in April 2027, according to NRLA estimates. With 10 households now chasing each available home to let, the group warns the cost will feed straight into higher rents.

Budget double hit lands from April 2027

John Healey’s 2-point surcharge sits on top of the 2 percent rise announced by predecessor Rachel Reeves and deferred to 2027. The combined lift takes the basic rate on property income from 20 percent to 24 percent, with higher and additional rates moving to 44 percent and 49 percent.

The Treasury has presented the move as part of a Budget focused on growth, and has pointed to the finance-cost tax credit rising to 24 percent as mitigation. Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA, rejected that argument as insulting. “These are dark times and it is vital we work together to challenge this unjust targeting of our sector – at a time when people need it most,” he said.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on the Budget’s second 2 percent raid adding £400 to a typical landlord tax bill, which set out how the two successive rises combine. The latest NRLA figures suggest the cash impact will vary sharply by market, with London flats hit hardest.

OBR backs warning of steady rent rises

The association leans heavily on independent backing from the Office for Budget Responsibility. The OBR said the property tax measures risk a steady rise in rents through two routes: fewer people entering the rental market, which cuts long-run supply, and existing landlords passing costs on where they can.

Landlords in Scotland face a parallel squeeze from devolved tax plans. SAL has warned Scottish rents could rise by £40 a month under tenant tax plans north of the border, a reminder that the pressure is UK-wide rather than confined to England and Wales. The NRLA says its own Budget 2026 analysis of the tax hike and MP lobby call puts the renter impact at the centre of its case.

Beadle asks landlords to raise the issue directly with Chancellor John Healey and housing minister Matthew Pennycook, and to press local MPs to question ministers in the House. The NRLA says letters should cover the Budget hit, likely rent effects, the impact of the Renters Rights Act and concerns over the coming landlord database.

What this means for landlords

If you pay basic-rate tax: model the April 2027 rates now – a London flat could need more than £100 extra rent a month to stand still.

model the April 2027 rates now – a London flat could need more than £100 extra rent a month to stand still. If you hold stock in the North or Midlands: lower cash uplifts still bite on thin yields, so test refinance and cost cuts before deciding on rents.

lower cash uplifts still bite on thin yields, so test refinance and cost cuts before deciding on rents. Watch for: MP surgery replies and any Treasury concession on finance-cost relief before the Finance Bill is finalised.

MP surgery replies and any Treasury concession on finance-cost relief before the Finance Bill is finalised. Lobby point that lands: set out your costs, your rents and whether you plan to sell, as the NRLA template asks – personal numbers carry more weight than slogans.

set out your costs, your rents and whether you plan to sell, as the NRLA template asks – personal numbers carry more weight than slogans. Bottom line: a court route looks closed, so political pressure is the only near-term lever left.

Editor’s view

The NRLA is right to drop the legal talk and focus on MPs. Courts rarely save landlords from tax law. Clear local evidence on rents and supply has a better chance of forcing a rethink before April.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 09 November 2026

Sources: NRLA, Office for Budget Responsibility

Related reading: Budget’s second 2% raid adds £400 to typical landlord tax bill

