SAL warns Scots rents could rise £40 under tenant tax

Renters in Scotland face an average £40-a-month rent rise if ministers pass on the Chancellor’s 4% rental income surcharge, the Scottish Association of Landlords has warned.

The association urged the Scottish Government to rule out the measure, branded a “tenant tax”, in the Scottish Budget. Its warning came ahead of Scottish Letting Day in Edinburgh on 4 November, attended by more than 600 delegates, where it calculated that as many as 710,094 people in Scotland could be affected.

Holyrood holds the decisive vote. Income tax on rental profits is partly devolved, so Scottish ministers can choose whether to mirror Westminster’s new 24%, 44% and 49% property income rates from April 2027 or set a different course that spares tenants the pass-through.

What SAL is asking for

John Blackwood, chief executive of the Scottish Association of Landlords, said ministers face a straight choice. “Scottish ministers have an important decision to make. Either they can pass on this damaging and unfair tax, which will be felt by tenants, or they can choose not to and give everyone living in Scotland’s private rented sector room to breathe,” he said.

“At a time when landlords are leaving the sector and household and business costs are rising, it would be a foolish decision to impose this tenant tax on Scotland’s renters and would do nothing to restore confidence in our sector,” he said.

How the surcharge works

The Chancellor announced that basic-rate taxpayers will pay 24% tax on property income, while higher and top-rate taxpayers face 44% and 49% respectively. The 4-point rise from April 2027 doubled the increase landlords had previously expected.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Rathbones’ finding that retiree landlords face a £36,000 extra tax hit over 25 years from the same Budget change. Separate analysis of the Budget’s second 2% raid put the typical extra cost at £400 per property, showing how the same measure compounds across portfolios.

Why landlords say tenants will pay

SAL argues the surcharge will feed straight into rents because landlords cannot absorb it while costs climb elsewhere. Scotland’s private rented sector already faces supply pressure as owners sell up, and the association says adding tax at this point risks accelerating exits.

The Scottish Government has yet to confirm its position in the Scottish Budget. Landlords north of the border will be watching closely, since a decision not to mirror the rise would create a rare cross-border tax gap in favour of Scottish investment.

What this means for landlords

If you let in Scotland: model both outcomes now, with and without the surcharge mirrored, so rent and sale decisions are ready either way.

model both outcomes now, with and without the surcharge mirrored, so rent and sale decisions are ready either way. Watch the Scottish Budget: the pass-through decision is the single biggest near-term variable for Scottish rental pricing.

the pass-through decision is the single biggest near-term variable for Scottish rental pricing. Review rent levels carefully: a £40 average rise shows the scale of cost landlords say they must recover if the tax lands.

a £40 average rise shows the scale of cost landlords say they must recover if the tax lands. Document your costs: clear records of tax, finance and compliance spend strengthen your position in any rent discussion or tribunal case.

clear records of tax, finance and compliance spend strengthen your position in any rent discussion or tribunal case. Bottom line: Scottish landlords face the same UK tax system with a devolved escape hatch, and the next Budget decides which applies.

Editor’s view

Devolution rarely hands landlords a clean win, but this is as close as it gets. If Holyrood breaks with Westminster on rental tax, Scotland could suddenly look like the most rational place in Britain to hold rental stock.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 06 November 2026

Sources: Scottish Association of Landlords

Related reading: Rathbones: retiree landlords face £36,000 tax hit

