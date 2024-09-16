Landlord fined £31,840 for multiple safety and maintenance violations in HMO

A local landlord has been hit with a hefty £31,840 fine after being prosecuted by Reigate & Banstead Borough Council for a series of safety and maintenance violations at a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) in Epsom Downs. The landlord, Epsom Pars Limited, was taken to court last month after failing to comply with repeated warnings from the council’s Private Sector Housing team.

Court ruling follows numerous offences

The case, heard at Staines Magistrates Court, saw Epsom Pars Limited plead guilty to 48 criminal charges, including disrepair and fire safety violations. Despite months of communication and warnings from the council, the company repeatedly ignored demands to address critical issues at the 21-room HMO property. Officers who visited the property described it as “cold”, “damp”, “filthy”, and a “firetrap,” highlighting the dangerous conditions tenants were subjected to.

The charges included failures to maintain basic safety measures, such as fire prevention systems, and severe disrepair throughout the property. Magistrates noted during sentencing that the landlord’s actions had put tenants at serious risk, especially concerning fire safety.

Months of non-compliance lead to prosecution

The council’s Private Sector Housing team had been in contact with the landlord for months, issuing warnings and outlining the necessary repairs required to bring the property up to legal standards. However, the company failed to take any meaningful action. Due to the severity and number of offences, Reigate & Banstead Borough Council decided to take legal action.

Councillor Rich Michalowski, Executive Member for Place, Planning and Regulatory Services, commented on the outcome: “This case underscores the importance of landlords being held accountable to ensure tenants are living in safe, well-maintained homes. Reigate and Banstead enforcement teams, armed with legal powers, will continue to take action against those who fail to meet the legal standards, ensuring that unsafe and unfit housing has no place in our Borough.”

A warning to other landlords

This case serves as a clear reminder to landlords of their legal responsibilities to provide safe and habitable housing for tenants. The council’s decision to prosecute highlights the growing efforts to clamp down on landlords who fail to meet their obligations.

With fines, costs, and a Victim Surcharge totalling £31,840, this case demonstrates the financial and legal risks landlords face if they neglect the safety and well-being of their tenants. Reigate & Banstead Borough Council has made it clear that they will continue to use their legal powers to ensure that substandard housing has no place in the community.

This ruling should prompt all landlords to review their properties and ensure full compliance with safety and maintenance regulations, particularly those managing HMOs, where tenant safety is paramount.