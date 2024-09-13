Government promises extra funding to ease court delays ahead of Section 21 ban

Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook has pledged that the Government will invest in additional court capacity to manage the increased demand expected once Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions are banned. This move signals the Labour administration’s commitment to pushing forward private rental sector (PRS) reforms, which were delayed under the previous Conservative government.

Plans to address court pressures

The Renters’ Rights Bill, aimed at banning Section 21 evictions, was introduced in Parliament this week, highlighting the Government’s intention to act swiftly on reforming the PRS. Concerns have been raised about the potential strain on the court system as landlords will be required to pursue more formal routes to evict tenants under the proposed changes.

Pennycook addressed these concerns, assuring that the Government will “invest in additional court and tribunal capacity to handle any extra hearings generated by these reforms.” Additionally, a new digital system for possession claims is being developed to streamline the process, making it “quicker, clearer, and more reliable for landlords and tenants alike.”

Long-overdue reforms for the rental sector

Pennycook has been vocal about the need for reform, stating that “private rentals are currently the least affordable, poorest quality, and most insecure form of housing that exists.” He emphasised that the PRS is letting down responsible tenants while failing the majority of good landlords who provide a decent service.

He further remarked in the Daily Telegraph that “change is long overdue, not least because the private rented sector has changed beyond recognition since Parliament last legislated to fundamentally alter the relationship between landlords and tenants in 1988.” The minister also noted that tenants have waited long enough for the protections they deserve, while landlords need certainty after years of legislative uncertainty under the previous administration.

Mixed reactions from the property sector

Despite Pennycook’s assurances, the industry response has been mixed. Propertymark, a key industry body, has expressed reservations about the reforms. They argue that unless court delays are addressed swiftly, landlords could face significant challenges in evicting problematic tenants, resulting in a breakdown of the rental system. Without adequate court capacity, they claim, the reforms “will fail.”

The previous Conservative government had pledged to scrap Section 21, but the legislation stalled due to the snap general election. The new Labour administration has committed to seeing it through, and with extra investment in court capacity, they hope to balance tenant protections with landlords’ needs.

As the Government moves forward with its plans, both tenants and landlords will be watching closely to see how these reforms reshape the UK’s private rental landscape, and whether the promised court improvements will prevent potential delays.