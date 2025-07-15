Landlord wins £3,450 redress after rogue letting agent exposed

A UK landlord has won a landmark complaint against Apex Dwellings Ltd, after the Property Redress Scheme (PRS) ordered the letting agent to pay £3,450 following a catalogue of misconduct, deception, and legal failings. The case, which involves two rental properties in Ilford, Essex, has raised serious concerns over agent regulation, enforcement failures, and the lack of protection for landlords.

Wilson Chowdhry, the landlord at the centre of the dispute, said: “This case has revealed a disturbing level of malpractice and manipulation that no landlord should ever be subjected to.” After a lengthy and stressful complaints process, the PRS found in his favour, awarding £1,650 in compensation, returning a £1,600 withheld commission fee, and ordering the agent to provide missing documentation and rectify tenancy issues.

The findings lay bare a trail of mismanagement and questionable practices that left Mr Chowdhry financially exposed and unsupported for over a year.

Redress scheme confirms mismanagement, misinformation and misconduct

The PRS investigation upheld Mr Chowdhry’s claims on multiple counts. Key findings include:

No management contract or terms of business were ever issued

No tenancy agreements , inventories or reference checks were initially supplied

False claims were made about council incentive schemes

Errors in referencing and tenancy agreements (ASTs) blocked eviction routes

The agent accepted rent advances without consent, creating instability

Apex Dwellings falsely denied responsibility for tenant issues, despite clear involvement

The PRS decision marks a small but significant step in holding rogue agents to account. Yet Mr Chowdhry warns that this is “only half the battle.”

“The PRS has ruled in my favour, but I can’t even be sure Mr Baloch [of Apex Dwellings] will pay the compensation,” he said. “If he continues to ignore the PRS, I may have to escalate the matter to the courts. This could drag on for much longer yet—and that’s incredibly frustrating.”

Regulatory gaps exposed as enforcement stalls

What makes the case more troubling is the systemic failure of local enforcement bodies. Mr Chowdhry claims he provided compelling evidence, including audio recordings and documentation, to Redbridge Council’s Fraud and Corruption Team and Trading Standards, only to be met with indifference and inaction.

“Trading Standards initially acknowledged Mr Baloch was using a false address, but then refused to take any enforcement action,” he said. “I’ve been told to refer the matter again, eight months later – it’s a merry-go-round of buck-passing.”

Even attempts to raise the issue publicly have been blocked. “I’ve asked repeatedly to speak at a Redbridge Council meeting, but I’ve been denied,” Mr Chowdhry explained. “They claim it’s a personal grievance. But what could be more public than an unregulated agent exploiting the system while local authorities look away?”

His frustration is shared by other landlords who say Apex Dwellings misled them too, with some reportedly losing thousands of pounds.

“Justice may be delayed, but we must not stay silent”

While the redress is a partial win, Mr Chowdhry remains focused on systemic reform. He’s now pushing for a formal investigation into the handling of landlord incentives and alleged collusion between agents and public officials.

“This is not just about my case. This is about how easy it is for bad actors to operate in the letting sector while landlords – who are often vilified – have little support when things go wrong,” he said.

He added: “The system is not built to protect landlords from rogue agents. It feels like justice is reserved only for those with the stamina and resources to keep fighting. That’s wrong.”

Standing up for landlord rights

This case highlights the urgent need for better oversight of letting agents, stronger enforcement from councils, and greater protections for landlords. When professional responsibilities are ignored and red flags overlooked, landlords and tenants alike pay the price.

Mr Chowdhry’s advice to others facing similar issues? “Do not suffer in silence. Push for accountability, document everything, and know that you’re not alone. We must raise standards across the industry—and I’ll continue to be at the forefront of that fight.”

For many landlords, this ruling represents more than just a compensation payout — it’s a reminder that persistence can expose malpractice and push the industry one step closer to fairness.