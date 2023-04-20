Gove Consults Industry Leaders on Upcoming Rental Reforms in the UK

Housing Secretary Michael Gove has engaged in discussions with ten key representatives from the private rental sector (PRS), including letting agencies, landlords, and property managers, to address concerns about the Government’s proposed rental sector reforms.

Attendees included Ben Beadle (NRLA), representing landlords; Theresa Wallace (TLIC), representing letting agents; property lawyer David Smith from JMW; and commercial property spokesperson Ian Fletcher from the BPF. Six other organisations, excluding Propertymark, were also present at the meeting.

Billed as an opportunity to learn about Gove’s vision for the PRS and his perspective on rental reform, the meeting served as preparation for the Renters’ Reform Act. The act is set to bring about significant changes for both landlords and letting agents, such as abolishing Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions, implementing a Decent Homes Standard, establishing a national online database of rented properties in England, and requiring all landlords to join a redress scheme.

The legislation is expected to be introduced in parliament following the King’s Speech this autumn and may be renamed to exclude ‘reform’ in its title.