Reminder of help available for hard-pushed tenants

Sheffield Council has reminded landlords that it may be able to offer financial support for tenants struggling to pay their rent.

The council has been allocated a Winter Top Up to its homeless prevention funding, allowing it to help vulnerable private renters. Support may include paying off arrears or topping up rent payments, it said.

The scheme runs only until 31 March 2022 and the council will need evidence of your circumstances and completion of a relevant form.

Landlords and tenants are advised to contact the council’s Private Rented Solutions team at privaterentedsolutions@sheffield.gov.uk or to telephone 0114 205 3122 for an application form.

The PRS team is also looking to buy or lease former private rented properties, especially one and two bedroom homes, and is inviting landlords looking to sell or lease to contact the council. It said it will be looking to pay around £80,000 for two bedroom properties, £90,000 for those with three bedrooms, and up to £125,000 for those with four – prices that appear to be in line with asking prices for properties currently advertised on the property portal Rightmove.

‘We are currently looking for self-contained one bedroom accommodation across Sheffield to re-house ex-offenders. We offer extra incentives such as enhanced rents and a generous insurance scheme to landlords who have suitable properties available and who would like to help some of those most in need of housing’, it said.