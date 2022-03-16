‘Homes for Ukraine’ scheme launched

Records numbers have come forward to record their support for a scheme to house Ukrainian nationals displaced by the war now raging in their country.

This followed launching of a Government scheme and associated webpage, Homes for Ukraine, allowing those interested in joining the scheme to register initial interest.

Homes for Ukraine will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses, including letting businesses, to help displaced Ukrainians.

Phase One of the scheme will allow sponsors in the UK to nominate a named Ukrainian or a named Ukrainian family to stay with them in their home or in a separate property. Sponsors will have to provide accommodation for a minimum of six months during which time they will receive a monthly payment of £350 for each family they are housing. These payments will be tax-free, and will not affect benefit entitlement nor council tax status.

Sponsors are not required to provide food, although the Government said there is nothing preventing them from doing so if they so wish.

Sponsors will be required to undergo vetting checks.

Ukrainians arriving under the scheme will also face vetting but once accepted will be granted leave to remain here for three years, during which time they will have entitlement to work, and access to benefits and public services.

‘I’m asking people across our country who can provide a home for Ukrainians to consider being sponsors’, said Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove.

Wales and Scotland have committed to being ‘super sponsors’ of the scheme with Wales saying it will house an initial 1,000 people in the first phase of the scheme.