Turmoil in Parliament raises questions over Renters’ Reform Bill

A week of turmoil at Westminster, that included the sacking of Housing and Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove, has seen the Government’s legislative programme, including the promised Renters’ Reform Bill, thrown into disarray.

The sacking of Michael Gove took place on Wednesday in the shenanigans immediately before Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would be stepping down. He had taken exception to Gove’s ‘disloyalty’ after he had joined those calling for Johnson’s resignation.

Gove’s replacement was named as Tunbridge Wells MP, Greg Clarke. With a change of government now certain, his tenure must be uncertain.

Clark, who has a constituency majority of over 14,000, held the post of Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy from July 2016 to July 2019.

Prior to his election as an MP in 2005, he had worked as Director of Policy for the Conservative Party under William Hague, Iain Duncan Smith and Michael Howard. From July 2011 until September 2012 he was Minister for Cities. And between May 2015 and July 2016 he was Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government