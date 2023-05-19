Industry Webinar to Decode Intricacies of the Newly Released Renters’ Reform Bill

Goodlord, a leading property platform, is set to host a free webinar on Tuesday, 23rd May at 10am. The event aims to provide agents and landlords with an in-depth understanding of the Renters’ (Reform) Bill, a significant piece of legislation whose long-awaited first draft was published recently.

Ryan Heaven, Solicitor at Dutton Gregory, and Oli Sherlock, Goodlord’s Director of Insurance, will lead the session. It has been crafted to allow industry stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the legislation, comprehend the aspects they need to prepare for, and engage in a Q&A.

The hosts plan to summarise what we’ve learned so far, discuss potential resistance certain components of the bill might encounter in the Parliamentary process, clarify which areas remain unresolved, and shed light on the timelines the industry should anticipate.

The Bill, unveiled this week after years of anticipation, validated plans to abolish Section 21 and grant tenants the right to maintain ‘pets in lets’. It also indicated that assured short-term tenancies are slated to be substituted by a transition to periodic tenancies.

Oli Sherlock, Director of Insurance at Goodlord, remarked:

“After an extensive period of waiting, we finally have a tangible piece of legislation to examine. The industry will have to act swiftly to ensure they’re prepared for these alterations when they’re enacted. We hope this webinar will assist agents and landlords in grasping what the bill entails, identifying the remaining ambiguities, and determining what actions they need to take now to brace for the introduction of these once-in-a-lifetime changes.”

Ryan Heaven, Solicitor at Dutton Gregory, added:

“This is a comprehensive, intricate piece of legislation. Consequently, there’s an enormous amount of material for landlords and agents to wrestle with. I aim to clarify some of the more cryptic changes detailed in the Bill, as well as respond to queries about what these transformations will mean for the industry in practical terms.”

