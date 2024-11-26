Property Redress celebrates a decade of success with 20,000 members and a new look

Property Redress, a leading independent redress provider in the UK property sector, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with remarkable achievements, including 20,000 member offices and a revamped brand. To honour this milestone, the organisation has rebranded as simply “Property Redress,” unveiled a redesigned website, and introduced enhanced resources to improve the experience for members and consumers alike.

Starting in 2014 with limited recognition, Property Redress has grown to represent a diverse range of property businesses, from single-branch agents to nationwide franchises. Head of Government Schemes, Tim Frome, reflected on this impressive trajectory, saying:

“It’s a fantastic achievement for Property Redress to get to 20,000 member offices after launching a decade ago with a standing start and up against two established operators in the sector.”

Frome credited the organisation’s success to its commitment to principles, continuous investment in people and systems, and a flexible approach to membership:

“We cater to everyone from national chains to single-person operators… and look forward to sharing further exciting developments about the scheme later this year.”

Delivering rapid resolutions and raising sector standards

A key element of Property Redress’s success lies in its ability to resolve complaints efficiently. Over the past year, complaint volumes increased by 30%, yet more than 50% were resolved amicably within 30 working days. Formal decisions, when necessary, are delivered within three months, a record that speaks to the scheme’s effectiveness.

Sean Hooker, Head of Redress, highlighted the impact of their work on the property sector: “Through hard work and investment, our scheme has developed, allowing us to help thousands of agents and their customers resolve their complaints and restore relationships. This has contributed to raising standards across the property sector.”

The new website aims to make it even easier for users to log complaints and access vital resources. Designed for seamless use across devices, the site features simplified instructions and improved navigation, ensuring accessibility for members and consumers.

Member-first approach wins widespread praise

Property Redress’s commitment to collaboration and fairness has earned glowing reviews from its members. Residential Operations Director at Strutt and Parker, Annabel Clery, remarked: “They promised and have delivered good value for money. They are good at listening to suggestions and proactive at inviting feedback.”

Vincent Smith, General Manager at Refresh Renovations UK, also praised the scheme, stating: “We are delighted with the PRS team and their fair, common sense, and evidence-based approach to resolving matters.”

The team at KFH highlighted the human element of Property Redress’s service: “It feels as though we’re dealing with real people who genuinely want to give a good service. The process is simple, response times are fast, and having a dedicated complaints handler ensures consistency of reviews.”

Looking ahead to future growth

As Property Redress celebrates this significant milestone, it remains focused on continued development and innovation. The refreshed brand aligns more closely with its parent company, Total Property, reinforcing its identity within the broader property community.

Sean Hooker summarised the organisation’s vision for the future: “We’re excited about what we can achieve together with our members. Our new branding and website reflect the progressive nature of our work.”

With a decade of success under its belt, Property Redress is not resting on its laurels. It is well-prepared to adapt to future legislative changes and lead the way in raising industry standards, ensuring a bright future for both property professionals and consumers.