One in ten rented homes contain deadly safety risks, report finds

More than one in ten private rented homes in England contain Category 1 hazards that could result in death or serious injury, according to new research that raises urgent questions about safety standards and enforcement capacity in the sector.

Inventory Base, which conducted the analysis, says the figures underscore the need for landlords to act fast, particularly with the upcoming enforcement powers in the Renters’ Rights Bill. Under the Housing Health and Safety Rating System (HHSRS), Category 1 hazards are defined as the most severe risks to tenant health and safety, including fire hazards, serious structural problems, dangerous electrics, and extreme cold.

Landlords in rural northern districts face highest hazard rates

The research shows stark regional disparities. In North Yorkshire, 28.6% of private rented homes are affected, followed by Calderdale (27.2%), Westmorland & Furness (24.3%), and Kirklees (24.2%). Bradford, Herefordshire, Derbyshire Dales, Pendle, and Malvern Hills all recorded over 20% of PRS properties with Category 1 issues. In total, 10.7% of all privately rented homes in England contain at least one serious hazard.

These properties account for more than a quarter (27.8%) of all Category 1 hazards in England, despite the PRS making up a smaller share of total housing stock. In short, the sector is punching above its weight for all the wrong reasons.

Calls for better enforcement

Siân Hemming-Metcalfe, Operations Director at Inventory Base, said: “Category 1 hazards present a very real and present danger for people in the home – at any given moment, one can escalate into a life-altering, or even life-ending, disaster.”

“While laws have long existed to prevent Category 1 hazards, enforcement has been weak. Hazards go unfixed. Rogue landlords face no consequences. The result? Dangerous homes, and tenants left exposed.”

However, pro-landlord commentators have pointed out that many local authorities are already struggling to fulfil existing duties. Without proper funding and guidance, they warn that stronger enforcement alone risks creating confusion and punitive pressure on compliant landlords.

One Yorkshire-based landlord with properties in two of the worst-affected districts told us off record: “Of course safety is non-negotiable. But sometimes we report repair needs to councils or housing teams and they’re more disorganised than we are. It’s not just about cracking down on landlords – it’s about fixing the entire system.”

Renters’ Rights Bill to raise stakes

The Renters’ Rights Bill is expected to hand councils sharper enforcement tools and penalties for landlords who fail to address Category 1 hazards. Campaigners argue that too many tenants are still stuck in dangerous properties, citing tragedies like the death of Awaab Ishak, a toddler who died in 2020 due to prolonged mould exposure in a rented property.

While landlords agree safety standards must be enforced, many are seeking reassurance that reforms won’t introduce impossible-to-meet demands without adequate notice or resources.

As Hemming-Metcalfe concludes, “Tougher enforcement is the right move but only if local authorities are properly resourced to carry it through.”

For landlords, the message is clear: now is the time to audit your portfolio and address risks head-on. Because come enforcement day, a good track record might be the difference between a simple fix and a costly legal headache.