Goodlord reveals 57% of landlords hit by end of fixed terms

More than half of landlords say the end of fixed-term tenancies under the Renters Rights Act has harmed their business, with over a quarter now cutting back their holdings.

Goodlord 2026 State of the Lettings Industry Report, based on 3,031 responses from agents, landlords and tenants, found 57 percent of landlords rated the move to periodic tenancies as negative. The full report is due out on 29 October.

Selection practice is hardening as a result. With only one month rent in advance now allowed, 26 percent of landlords reject applicants they would once have accepted, while 31 percent would rather leave a home empty than take a higher-risk tenant.

Fixed terms top landlord concern

The survey puts the loss of fixed terms ahead of other reform worries. Landlords linked it to less control over planning, difficulty matching finance dates and greater exposure when relationships break down early.

Caution on referencing has risen. A third are more wary of applicants with thin credit files, poor rental history or county court judgments. The report also found 42 percent expect the coming landlord database to affect them negatively.

William Reeve, chief executive of Goodlord, said pressure is building on all sides. “Landlords leaving, rising demand and squeezed supply, and high rents are putting huge pressure on all stakeholders,” he said. “And the unintended consequences of the RRA are adding to this burden, unwittingly making it harder for certain tenants to get their foot through the door.”

Tenant side shows higher confidence

Tenants report stronger security, with 77 percent saying they feel secure. Awareness of the Act has reached 68 percent, up from about half last year. Of the 7 percent who gave notice since May, 70 percent said the Act influenced the decision.

Strain remains underneath. More than half spend over 30 percent of take-home pay on rent, over half hold less than £500 in accessible savings and 35 percent said a sharp rent rise would cause financial distress.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Connells warning the rent-in-advance cap locks out nurses and students, which flagged the same selection squeeze now quantified by Goodlord. It also builds on August findings that only 23 percent of landlords knew about the mandatory database, with concern now rising to 42 percent as launch nears. Early findings and method are summarised in Goodlord publications and reports.

What this means for landlords

If you let to higher-risk profiles: tighten referencing now – proof of income, rental history and guarantor checks carry more weight without upfront cover.

tighten referencing now – proof of income, rental history and guarantor checks carry more weight without upfront cover. If you face voids: price against demand rather than hold out too long – 31 percent leaving homes empty lifts competition for strong applicants.

price against demand rather than hold out too long – 31 percent leaving homes empty lifts competition for strong applicants. Watch the database: 42 percent fear a negative impact – keep compliance files, safety certs and tenancy records ready to register.

42 percent fear a negative impact – keep compliance files, safety certs and tenancy records ready to register. Review tenancy terms: periodic terms need clear rent, repair reporting and exit processes to avoid disputes.

periodic terms need clear rent, repair reporting and exit processes to avoid disputes. Bottom line: fixed terms are gone – selection discipline and paperwork decide performance.

Editor’s view

Scrapping fixed terms was meant to give tenants security. The trade-off is plain: fewer landlords willing to take a chance. Those who adapt referencing and keep homes well run will let faster than those who simply exit.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord and buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 29 October 2026

Sources: Goodlord

Related reading: Connells warns rent-in-advance cap locks out nurses, students

