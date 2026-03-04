Government rejects landlord calls for faster evictions and tenant database

The government has formally rejected landlord calls for expedited eviction procedures, a tenant eviction database, and higher deposit caps – more than two weeks after a parliamentary petition demanding these changes surpassed 10,000 signatures. In its official response to the petition, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said it “does not support these proposals” and has “no plans” to introduce any of the three measures landlords had called for.

Government stands firm on RRA framework

The petition, launched in January, called for three key changes ahead of the Renters’ Rights Act taking effect on 1 May 2026: an expedited court process for mandatory possession grounds, a database of previously evicted tenants, and an increase to the tenancy deposit cap beyond the current five or six weeks’ rent. In rejecting these calls, the government said the RRA will “clarify and expand grounds for possession” and allow landlords to regain properties when necessary – including where tenants commit anti-social behaviour, damage properties, or fall into significant arrears. On faster evictions, ministers said they consider it “important that tenants have the opportunity to attend a possession hearing if they wish to challenge an eviction”. The response added that vital tenant protections – including time to seek legal advice and reasonable notice before eviction – would be undermined by a shorter process. This follows Landlord Knowledge’s February report on the petition reaching 10,000 signatures, which triggered the requirement for a government response. Ministers missed the original 10-day deadline, finally responding on 3 March.

Court delays and digital modernisation

The government defended current court timescales, stating that the median time from a landlord claim to a possession order being issued is 7.3 weeks – below HMCTS’s 8-week target. It noted that only 28 percent of 2024 possession claims required bailiff enforcement, “meaning that most cases take less than 27 weeks to resolve”. However, recent data from the Ministry of Justice shows average wait times of up to eight months in some courts, with London landlords facing 16-week delays. Ministers said they are working with HM Courts and Tribunal Service “to develop a new digital end-to-end service for resolving all possession claims in the County Courts in England and Wales”, offering online routes for making claims, filing documents, and receiving updates.

No support for tenant database or higher deposits

On the proposed tenant database, the government said it “does not believe that it is proportionate to create a database for tenants who have previously been evicted by a bailiff following a court possession order”. Ministers pointed to existing reference tools available to landlords and letting agents. Regarding deposit caps, the response defended current limits under the Tenant Fees Act 2019 – five weeks’ rent for annual rents under £50,000 or six weeks above that threshold. The government said this “strikes the right balance between providing security for landlords and maintaining affordability for tenants”. The petition has now gathered over 13,500 signatures. If it reaches 100,000 before closing on 8 July 2026, it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

What this means for landlords

If you were hoping for reform: The government has closed the door on faster possession processes, tenant databases, and higher deposit caps – at least under current leadership.

The government has closed the door on faster possession processes, tenant databases, and higher deposit caps – at least under current leadership. Watch for: The new digital possession claims service could improve efficiency, but no launch date has been confirmed.

The new digital possession claims service could improve efficiency, but no launch date has been confirmed. Bottom line: Landlords must work within existing RRA frameworks from 1 May – the petition response signals no last-minute changes.

Editor’s view

This response was always likely, but the tone is telling. Ministers acknowledge court delays exist while defending a 7.3-week median that many landlords won’t recognise from their own experience. The digital modernisation promise has been repeated for years. For now, landlords should prepare for the RRA as written – there’s no cavalry coming.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 4 March 2026

Sources: Parliament UK Petitions, Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government

Related reading: Section 8 evictions to cost landlords £3,000 as RRA takes effect

