Landlords urged to serve Section 21 notices before 1 May deadline

Landlords planning to use Section 21 no-fault evictions must serve notice before 1 May 2026 or lose the option entirely, legal experts are warning as the Renters’ Rights Act implementation date approaches.

The abolition of Section 21 represents one of the most significant changes to the private rented sector in decades. From 1 May, all possession claims will need to rely on Section 8 grounds, which require landlords to prove specific reasons for seeking possession.

Key deadlines for landlords

Landlords who wish to use Section 21 must serve valid notice before the 1 May cut-off. After this date, existing Section 21 notices already served will remain valid for a limited period, but no new notices can be issued.

Court proceedings based on Section 21 notices served before the deadline must generally be initiated by 31 July 2026. After this point, outstanding notices will become ineffective and landlords will need to pursue possession through Section 8 grounds instead.

The shift places significant emphasis on documentation and record-keeping. Section 8 claims require landlords to demonstrate valid grounds with supporting evidence – a higher threshold than the no-fault approach Section 21 allowed.

Preparing for the new system

Industry bodies have urged landlords and letting agents to familiarise themselves with the full range of Section 8 grounds before May. Mandatory grounds, where courts must grant possession if proven, include serious rent arrears and landlord sale or occupation. Discretionary grounds leave the decision to judicial assessment.

For landlords concerned about the broader changes under the Renters’ Rights Act, the notice deadline represents an immediate action point. Those with tenancies they intend to end should assess whether serving Section 21 now makes sense given their circumstances.

Guidance on serving valid notices is available on the government’s eviction guidance page.

Editor’s view

The 1 May deadline is not negotiable. Landlords sitting on problem tenancies who have been putting off difficult decisions need to act now or accept they will be navigating the new system. Section 8 is workable, but it demands preparation that Section 21 never required.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 10 February 2026

Sources: Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, Gov.uk

