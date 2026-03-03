Section 8 evictions to cost landlords £3,000 as RRA takes effect

Landlords face eviction costs of around £3,000 once the Renters’ Rights Act takes effect in May, with Section 8 becoming the primary route for possession cases after Section 21 is abolished. Legal experts warn the figure excludes lost rental income, which could push total costs far higher in disputed cases.

Legal fees add up quickly under new regime

Greg Tsuman, managing director at Martyn Gerrard, said court fees and solicitor charges would drive the higher costs. “A solicitor outside London may charge around £350 per hour, whereas an expensive practitioner could charge more than double this,” he said. “It would be reasonable to expect total costs in the region of £3,000 on average when lawyers are involved.”

Tsuman told the Daily Telegraph that the estimate does not include any rental income lost while waiting for a court date and eviction, which can stretch to many months given current court backlogs.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on court delays hitting eight months in some areas, highlighting the financial pressure landlords face when tenants stop paying rent. The latest cost estimates suggest that pressure will intensify under the new legal framework.

Section 8 cases require specialist help

Paul Shamplina, founder of Landlord Action, warned that landlords could “face close to a year of unpaid rent” under the new system. He said Section 8 cases are more complicated than Section 21 notices, “with greater scope for adjournments or cases being dismissed if paperwork is not completed precisely.”

“Evicting a tenant is no longer a simple administrative process. The detail matters,” Shamplina said. “Landlords will increasingly need specialist, regulated legal representation to navigate what is becoming a far more demanding court environment.”

In London, costs can be significantly higher. The High Court Enforcement Officers Association reported last year that landlords and letting agents in the capital face average costs of up to £19,000 to evict a tenant, including lost rent, with wait times ranging between six months and twelve months to regain possession.

What this means for landlords

Budget for legal costs: Set aside at least £3,000 for possession proceedings – more if you use London solicitors or face a contested case.

Set aside at least £3,000 for possession proceedings – more if you use London solicitors or face a contested case. Documentation is critical: Section 8 cases require precise paperwork. Any errors can lead to dismissal or costly adjournments.

Section 8 cases require precise paperwork. Any errors can lead to dismissal or costly adjournments. Factor in void periods: The £3,000 figure excludes lost rent. With court delays stretching to eight months or more, total costs could reach five figures.

The £3,000 figure excludes lost rent. With court delays stretching to eight months or more, total costs could reach five figures. Bottom line: Strong tenant referencing and buy-to-let mortgage products with payment holidays may become essential risk management tools.

Editor’s view

The shift from Section 21 to Section 8 is not just a legal change – it is a cost change. Landlords who previously managed evictions themselves will now need professional help, and those costs will inevitably feed through into rents or exit decisions. The government may have abolished no-fault evictions, but it has created a system where pursuing legitimate possession grounds costs thousands before a single day of lost rent is counted.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 3 March 2026

Sources: Martyn Gerrard, Landlord Action, High Court Enforcement Officers Association, Daily Telegraph

