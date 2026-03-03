Bethnal Green rents surge 56% in five years to top London growth table

Bethnal Green has seen the steepest five-year rent increase of any inner London postcode, with room rents in E2 climbing 56% since 2020, according to new data from flatshare platform SpareRoom.

The average room rent in E2, spanning Bethnal Green, Haggerston, Cambridge Heath and parts of Shoreditch, now stands at £1,104 per month – 12% above the London average of £985. In late 2020, rents in the area were actually below the capital’s average at £706.

Eight postcodes exceed 50% growth

Eight London postcodes have seen rent increases exceeding 50% over five years, including traditionally more affordable areas such as West Norwood (SE27, up 51%) and Abbey Wood (SE2, up 50.5%).

The London postcodes with the highest five-year rent growth:

E2 (Bethnal Green) – 56.3%

W8 (Holland Park) – 54.4%

W1 (West End) – 54.2%

NW1 (Regent’s Park, St Pancras) – 52.5%

SE27 (West Norwood) – 51.2%

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s recent analysis of regional rent trends, which found Brighton leading UK rent growth at 15% annually as southern coastal areas outpace the capital.

North London weathers the storm

Not all areas have seen such dramatic rises. North Finchley (N12) recorded the lowest five-year increase at just 22%, followed by Herne Hill (SE24) at 26% and Highbury (N5) at 26%.

Matt Hutchinson, communications director at SpareRoom, noted that London room rents broke through £1,000 per month in late 2023 and have since stabilised slightly at £985, a 37% rise over five years.

What this means for landlords

E2’s rental growth suggests strong tenant demand, but landlords must weigh this against higher purchase prices in now-gentrified areas. Value pockets remain: N12, SE24 and N5 offer slower growth but potentially better entry yields for investors.

N12, SE24 and N5 offer slower growth but potentially better entry yields for investors. Bottom line: Five-year rent growth varies by 34 percentage points across London postcodes – location selection matters more than ever.

Editor’s view

Bethnal Green’s transformation from below-average rents to 12% above the London mean illustrates how quickly gentrification reshapes tenant economics. For landlords, the lesson is that yesterday’s bargain postcode can become tomorrow’s premium area – but timing the market requires granular local knowledge, not just headline averages.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 4 March 2026

Sources: SpareRoom

