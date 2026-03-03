Landlord Knowledge - Home of the Savvy Buy to Let Property Investor

Bethnal Green rents surge 56% in five years to top London growth table

Author: Editorial Team 03/03/2026

Aerial view of Bethnal Green residential streets
Bethnal Green has seen the steepest five-year rent increase of any inner London postcode, with room rents in E2 climbing 56% since 2020, according to new data from flatshare platform SpareRoom.

The average room rent in E2, spanning Bethnal Green, Haggerston, Cambridge Heath and parts of Shoreditch, now stands at £1,104 per month – 12% above the London average of £985. In late 2020, rents in the area were actually below the capital’s average at £706.

Eight postcodes exceed 50% growth

Eight London postcodes have seen rent increases exceeding 50% over five years, including traditionally more affordable areas such as West Norwood (SE27, up 51%) and Abbey Wood (SE2, up 50.5%).

The London postcodes with the highest five-year rent growth:

  • E2 (Bethnal Green) – 56.3%
  • W8 (Holland Park) – 54.4%
  • W1 (West End) – 54.2%
  • NW1 (Regent’s Park, St Pancras) – 52.5%
  • SE27 (West Norwood) – 51.2%

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s recent analysis of regional rent trends, which found Brighton leading UK rent growth at 15% annually as southern coastal areas outpace the capital.

North London weathers the storm

Not all areas have seen such dramatic rises. North Finchley (N12) recorded the lowest five-year increase at just 22%, followed by Herne Hill (SE24) at 26% and Highbury (N5) at 26%.

Matt Hutchinson, communications director at SpareRoom, noted that London room rents broke through £1,000 per month in late 2023 and have since stabilised slightly at £985, a 37% rise over five years.

What this means for landlords

  • East London yields: E2’s rental growth suggests strong tenant demand, but landlords must weigh this against higher purchase prices in now-gentrified areas.
  • Value pockets remain: N12, SE24 and N5 offer slower growth but potentially better entry yields for investors.
  • Bottom line: Five-year rent growth varies by 34 percentage points across London postcodes – location selection matters more than ever.

Editor’s view
Bethnal Green’s transformation from below-average rents to 12% above the London mean illustrates how quickly gentrification reshapes tenant economics. For landlords, the lesson is that yesterday’s bargain postcode can become tomorrow’s premium area – but timing the market requires granular local knowledge, not just headline averages.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance
Published: 4 March 2026

Sources: SpareRoom
Related reading: Brighton leads UK rent surge with 15% spike as South Coast outpaces London

About the Author

The Landlord Knowledge editorial news team is headed by Leon Hopkins
Editorial Team
The Landlord Knowledge editorial team covers UK buy-to-let and property investment news, policy, regulation, and finance. Our reporting focuses on the issues that matter most to private landlords and property investors across the UK. Headed by Leon Hopkins, author of The Landlord's Handbook.

