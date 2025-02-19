Aldermore launches exclusive buy-to-let rates to support landlords

Aldermore has unveiled a new range of limited-edition buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage products, giving landlords competitive two-year fixed-rate deals. The lender continues to expand its offerings in 2024, following a series of rate reductions and exclusive product launches earlier this year.

Competitive deals for landlords seeking flexibility

These newly introduced mortgage products cater to both individual and company landlords looking for financing on single residential investment properties or portfolios. Effective immediately, Aldermore is offering the following options:

Single residential investment properties (for both individual and company landlords): Up to 75% loan-to-value (LTV) with a 4.59% interest rate (or 4.49% for energy-efficient properties rated EPC A, B, or C), with a 3% arrangement fee.

Multi-property landlords (individuals and companies with multiple residential investments): Up to 75% LTV with a 4.54% two-year fixed rate and a 3% fee.

These deals provide landlords with flexible borrowing solutions in an evolving mortgage market, where securing competitive rates remains a top priority.

Lenders vying for landlords’ business

Aldermore’s latest offering highlights the ongoing competition in the buy-to-let sector, as lenders seek to attract property investors navigating a changing financial landscape. Mortgage rates have fluctuated in response to economic shifts, making tailored products essential for landlords looking to optimise returns.

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, emphasised the lender’s commitment to landlords: “We’re always on the lookout for ways to offer brokers and their clients the best deals possible. These new limited editions give landlords compelling two-year options in what’s an increasingly competitive rate environment.”

Aldermore’s move comes as more landlords seek short-term fixed-rate deals to maintain flexibility amid uncertain market conditions. The two-year fixed terms allow investors to reassess their portfolios sooner, adapting to potential interest rate changes or new regulations.

Energy efficiency incentives attract investors

One standout feature of Aldermore’s offer is the preferential rate for properties with a higher Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating. This reflects a growing industry trend where lenders reward landlords who invest in energy-efficient homes. With government regulations pushing for improved rental property standards, landlords may find additional benefits in upgrading their properties to qualify for better mortgage rates.

As competition in the buy-to-let sector intensifies, landlords are encouraged to compare their financing options and explore lenders offering tailored solutions. Aldermore’s latest rates demonstrate how specialist lenders are adapting to the needs of property investors, ensuring viable and cost-effective borrowing choices remain available.