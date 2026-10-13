Cushman & Wakefield: student demand splits as five cities cut rents

Student demand has hit a new high but the rewards are pooling in fewer places. Cushman & Wakefield’s 2026 UK Student Accommodation Report records 518,300 acceptances through UCAS in 2026, up 1.1% year on year, with a record 294,350 UK 18-year-olds entering higher education on the back of continued demographic growth.

The headline growth hides a clear split. Markets with strong institutions, prime locations and mixed student populations keep pulling in domestic and international students, while Aberdeen, Dundee and Nottingham face softer demand and stiffer competition for every let.

Aberdeen, Dundee and Nottingham sit at the weak end of that split, and the gap shows up directly in rents. National private-sector rental growth slowed to just 0.52% for the 2026/27 academic year, with studio rents broadly flat. Brighton rents fell 6.7%, Glasgow dropped 6.1%, Swansea slipped 5.5%, Nottingham lost 4.1% and Sheffield gave up 3.7%, as operators cut prices to protect occupancy. Guildford, Belfast, Durham, London and Bristol still managed positive growth.

International visas fall 22% as demand concentrates

Sponsored study visas totalled 231,600 between January and August 2026, down 22% on the same period in 2025, reflecting recent immigration policy changes and wider market pressure. London still added almost 60,000 international students between 2019/20 and 2024/25, and Birmingham and Bristol grew again in the latest academic year. Leeds, Sheffield, Leicester, Swansea and Edinburgh all recorded clear declines.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s September report on Stoke student properties delivering 9.42% average yields, which showed how smaller university cities can still pay. The Cushman & Wakefield findings sharpen that picture: high yields survive in 2026, but only where the underlying student base keeps growing.

HMO landlords face sharper city divide

Private houses in multiple occupation compete directly with purpose-built blocks in many of these cities, and the report carries a warning for shared-housing landlords. In nine student markets the average university-managed bed now costs more than the private-sector equivalent, and in 31 markets students can rent a private en-suite for less than the university room. Newer stock at equal or lower prices squeezes older shared houses hardest.

There is some relief on affordability. After rents jumped almost 20% between 2022/23 and 2024/25, slower growth plus higher maintenance support has eased pressure, and average accommodation costs in England’s regional markets now take around 81% of total maintenance support. Wales remains the cheapest nation for purpose-built rooms. UniHomes analysis covered by Landlord Knowledge puts the national bed shortfall near 600,000, which sets a firm floor under demand in the strongest cities.

What this means for landlords

If you let to students in Guildford, Belfast, Durham, London or Bristol: demand and rents still point up, so hold for inflation-linked rises and invest in retention.

demand and rents still point up, so hold for inflation-linked rises and invest in retention. If you operate in Nottingham, Sheffield, Swansea, Glasgow or Brighton: falling rents and soft international demand mean voids are the main risk – price early and refresh older stock.

falling rents and soft international demand mean voids are the main risk – price early and refresh older stock. Watch for: visa policy and university recruitment plans for 2027, which will decide whether weaker cities stabilise or slide further.

visa policy and university recruitment plans for 2027, which will decide whether weaker cities stabilise or slide further. Bottom line: student lets still pay, but city selection now matters more than the sector average suggests.

Editor’s view

Record acceptances used to lift every student town. That link has snapped. Capital now needs to follow the students who actually arrive, not the ones the demographics promise, and that favours landlords who read city data before chasing headline yields.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 14 October 2026

Sources: Cushman & Wakefield, UCAS

Related reading: Paragon: Stoke student properties deliver 9.42% average yield

