Yopa: mansion tax U-turn spares 1 in 10 London homes

Keeping the £2 million mansion tax threshold has spared 10,244 English homes from the new surcharge, fresh analysis from Yopa shows. Had the threshold dropped to £1.5 million, 22,092 homes on the market would have fallen in scope, equal to 2.8 percent of all stock for sale.

The estate agency brand based its work on Rightmove listings on 6 October. It counted 11,848 homes listed at £2 million or more, just 1.5 percent of the 792,456 homes for sale across England. Reports that the Chancellor will hold the £2 million line in this month’s Budget were followed on 12 October by the Housing Secretary ruling out a cut to £1.5 million.

London carries almost all of the risk, which is why the decision matters most to landlords holding high-value stock in the capital. Nearly six in ten of the homes priced above £2 million sit in London, and a lower threshold would have pulled almost one in ten London listings into the tax net.

London would have taken the biggest hit

Of the 11,848 homes listed at £2 million or more, some 6,963 are in London, or 59 percent of the national total. At the current threshold those homes make up 5.8 percent of all London stock on the market. A £1.5 million line would have lifted that figure to 11,316 homes, or 9.4 percent of London listings, sparing a further 4,353 London homes from the bracket.

The South East faced the next largest exposure, with 5,025 homes listed at £1.5 million or more, or 3.4 percent of available stock. The South West followed at 1.7 percent of listings, with the East of England at 1.4 percent.

Verona Frankish, chief executive of Yopa, said the lower figure would have stretched the meaning of mansion beyond reason in the capital. “The concern has always been that £1.5 million doesn’t necessarily buy you a mansion in London. In many parts of the capital, this is the price of a perfectly ordinary family home,” she said.

Surcharge still bites at £2 million from April 2028

The High Value Council Tax Surcharge applies to residential property in England valued at £2 million or more in 2026, and takes effect from April 2028 as an annual charge collected alongside council tax. The Valuation Office is expected to use its automated valuation model to place homes above or below the line.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on the mansion tax consultation for £2 million-plus homes in England, which set out the design questions now under discussion. The consultation covers valuation, banding and collection, and landlords with stock near the line have a direct interest in how the Valuation Office draws it.

The U-turn also lands in a busy Budget season for property tax. Kemi Badenoch’s pledge of an inheritance tax exemption for family homes shows tax thresholds becoming an active battleground, and landlords should read the mansion tax decision as part of that wider contest rather than a one-off concession.

2026 valuations will fix who pays

The detail that counts now is timing. Because liability turns on 2026 values, price moves between now and the valuation date still decide which homes sit above the line. Owners of London property hovering near £2 million cannot assume today’s asking price settles the matter.

London landlords should also note that 5.8 percent of the capital’s sale stock remains in scope even after the U-turn. Portfolio sales, refinancing valuations and purchase decisions in prime postcodes all need to price in an annual surcharge from 2028. The government sets out the design and timetable for the High Value Council Tax Surcharge in its official publication.

What this means for landlords

If you hold London stock near £2 million: track your 2026 valuation position closely, since that figure decides surcharge liability from April 2028.

track your 2026 valuation position closely, since that figure decides surcharge liability from April 2028. If you plan prime sales: buyer demand just below the line may firm up now that the £1.5 million threat has lifted, so price with the threshold in mind.

buyer demand just below the line may firm up now that the £1.5 million threat has lifted, so price with the threshold in mind. Watch for: the Budget confirms the threshold position, while the open consultation still settles banding, valuation appeals and collection detail.

the Budget confirms the threshold position, while the open consultation still settles banding, valuation appeals and collection detail. Outside London and the South East: exposure stays small, but check any outlier assets against the Valuation Office approach before assuming you are clear.

exposure stays small, but check any outlier assets against the Valuation Office approach before assuming you are clear. Bottom line: the U-turn removes an 86 percent rise in affected homes, yet the surcharge itself is still coming for £2 million-plus property.

Editor’s view

Ministers deserve little praise for not widening a tax that should never have crept downmarket. For landlords the lesson is narrower: the £2 million line is now the battlefield, and 2026 valuations will decide who stands on which side of it. Get your evidence in order before the Valuation Office does it for you.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 13 October 2026

Sources: Yopa, HM Government

Related reading: Mansion tax consultation opens for £2m-plus England homes

