London Landlords Sought for LSE Research Project on Private Rented Sector

Private landlords in London are being encouraged to participate in a research project focused on rental supply in the capital city. The study, conducted by the London School of Economics (LSE) and property firm Savills, seeks to understand the factors contributing to the decline in the supply of privately rented properties, particularly low-cost accommodations.

The research will explore the impact of various factors on London’s private rented sector, including taxation, regulation, inflation, proposals to abolish Section 21, and the Mayor’s ambition to introduce a rent cap, among others. The findings will help shed light on the influences shaping the city’s rental market.

Interested landlords can complete an online survey, which should take approximately 10 minutes. The survey is open until 1 May 2023. Richard Tacagni, Managing Director of London Property Licensing, is part of the research project’s Advisory Group and has agreed to share this information with subscribers. To learn more and participate in the survey, click here.