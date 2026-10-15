Government launches cladding bill with 2029 deadline

The government introduced the Remediation of Unsafe Cladding Bill to Parliament on 14 October 2026, creating a new legal duty on building owners to identify, assess and fix unsafe cladding without delay.

The Bill adds criminal penalties for anyone who obstructs remediation work and hands the First-tier Tribunal powers to fine responsible entities up to £500,000 for breaching a Remediation Order. Ministers say the legislation draws a line in the sand on what works are required, who must complete them and what happens to those who refuse to act.

Flat landlords with leasehold stock in affected blocks face the sharpest near-term exposure, because freeholders under the new duty will move faster to assess external walls and pass through their findings. With a register of medium-rise residential buildings also planned, buildings that have sat outside the system should become visible to regulators for the first time.

2029 deadline and tougher enforcement

The government still expects every building over 11 metres with unsafe cladding to be remediated or to have a clear completion date by the end of 2029. The key change is that stronger powers will be available well before that point, rather than arriving after deadlines slip.

As a safety net, third parties such as Homes England or local authorities will be able to step in and carry out remediation where those responsible keep failing to act. Where a building has no effective owner, leaseholders gain clearer legal routes to take control of management so essential safety works can continue.

Developers and contractors that have already paid for remediation get a simpler route to pursue cladding manufacturers for cost recovery where products contributed to the danger. Fire risk appraisals of external walls, known as FRAEWs, must follow a consistent evidence-based approach, and responsible entities will have to share remediation plans and timescales with residents.

Ministers say 12,000 residents will benefit

Baroness Blake, building safety minister, said it was unacceptable that so many people had been left living with dangerous cladding while waiting for those responsible to act. “This Bill is a milestone in our mission to right these wrongs and ensure everyone feels confident in the safety of their home,” she said.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s June report on MHCLG data showing 47 percent of unsafe blocks still unfinished, which highlighted how slowly the backlog was clearing. The government says more than 470 additional buildings have completed remediation since the December 2024 Acceleration Plan, helping around 35,000 residents, and that the Bill should accelerate works for about 12,000 more. Its assessment of the Grenfell reforms facing flat landlords in May already warned that compliance pressure on flat owners would keep rising.

Failure to register a medium-rise building could bring civil penalties of up to £7,000, with fines of up to £40,000 or prosecution available for serious breaches. The measures sit alongside more than £5 billion already committed, plus an extra £1 billion for social housing remediation. Details are set out in the government’s announcement.

What this means for landlords

If you own flats in blocks over 11 metres: expect fresh FRAEW assessments and remediation plans from freeholders, plus potential service-charge consultation on any works.

expect fresh FRAEW assessments and remediation plans from freeholders, plus potential service-charge consultation on any works. If you are buying leasehold stock: check the building’s remediation status and registration position before exchange, as enforcement risk now attaches earlier in the process.

check the building’s remediation status and registration position before exchange, as enforcement risk now attaches earlier in the process. Watch for: the new medium-rise register going live and the first £500,000 Tribunal penalties, which will show how aggressively the powers are used.

the new medium-rise register going live and the first £500,000 Tribunal penalties, which will show how aggressively the powers are used. Bottom line: the Bill shifts cladding from a slow negotiation into a hard legal duty with criminal consequences, and flat landlords sit directly in its path.

Editor’s view

Nine years after Grenfell, patience with voluntary remediation has clearly run out. For landlords the message is practical: know the cladding status of every block you hold stock in, because the new duty means problems surface faster and excuses carry less weight.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 15 October 2026

Sources: Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government, Building Safety Regulator, Homes England

Related reading: MHCLG data shows 47% of unsafe blocks still unfinished

