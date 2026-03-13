PM orders investigation into mass Section 21 evictions at London block

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has ordered Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook to investigate a mass eviction scandal at a London residential block, marking a significant escalation of political pressure on landlords using Section 21 notices ahead of the Renters’ Rights Act.

The intervention came after Mitcham and Morden MP Siobhain McDonagh raised the case at Prime Minister’s Questions on 12 March. McDonagh told MPs that 130 residents at Britannia Point in Colliers Wood had received eviction notices from Criterion Capital, a company founded by property tycoon Asif Aziz.

Largest mass eviction in decades

“Silently and in semi-secrecy London and the South East of England are experiencing the largest mass eviction by a private landlord in decades,” McDonagh said. “Those affected have done nothing wrong. They have paid their rent, looked after their homes and worked hard. They are simply victims of a voracious landlord who always wants more.”

The PM responded by confirming that the Housing Minister would examine the case. “Renters should have security and I condemn any unfair evictions,” Starmer said. “I’m proud to be abolishing Section 21, a practice that has pushed thousands of households into homelessness. I’ll make sure the Housing Minister looks at the case she has raised.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s previous coverage of the Criterion Capital controversy, which saw London Mayor Sadiq Khan condemn the evictions earlier this month. The PM’s involvement signals that the government is taking landlord behaviour in the final weeks before Section 21 abolition seriously.

Criterion denies mass eviction policy

In a statement, Criterion Capital denied operating a mass eviction strategy. “A limited number of statutory notices were lawfully served, in full compliance with the Housing Act 2004, in respect of periodic tenancies held by private tenants paying market rents,” the company said.

“There has been no policy to clear Britannia Point and no attempt to accelerate action ahead of legislative reform. Only a small proportion of tenants at that building have been served notice, and no fixed-term tenancy has been terminated prematurely. The overwhelming majority of residents remain unaffected.”

Aziz’s property portfolio spans £9 billion across the UK and Europe. The case has become a focal point for critics who argue that some landlords are rushing to remove tenants before the Renters’ Rights Act takes effect on 1 May.

What this means for landlords

If you’re serving Section 21 notices: Be aware that high-profile cases are drawing ministerial scrutiny – ensure all procedures are fully compliant and defensible.

The Housing Minister’s findings on this case could influence enforcement priorities once the RRA takes effect. Bottom line: Section 21 remains legal until 1 May, but landlords serving notices in bulk face reputational and political risk.

Editor’s view

The PM’s intervention makes clear that the government will not treat the final weeks of Section 21 as a free-for-all. Landlords with legitimate reasons to recover properties – whether for sale, renovation, or personal use – have nothing to fear. But those perceived as gaming the system before abolition may find themselves in an uncomfortable spotlight.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 13 March 2026

Sources: UK Parliament, Criterion Capital statement

