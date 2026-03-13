Half of landlords plan once-a-year inspections as RRA ends fixed terms

Nearly half of landlords plan to inspect their rental properties no more than once a year after the Renters’ Rights Act replaces fixed-term tenancies with indefinite periodic arrangements, according to new research.

A survey of 885 UK landlords by property inspection platform Inventory Base found that 46 percent intend to carry out inspections annually or less frequently once the RRA takes effect on 1 May. Of these, 26 percent plan annual visits, 3 percent less than annually, and 18 percent only when a tenant reports a problem.

Loss of natural checkpoints

The findings raise concerns about property condition oversight under the new tenancy framework. Fixed-term ASTs currently provide a natural checkpoint at renewal, when landlords typically assess the property’s state. Periodic tenancies remove this trigger.

Sian Hemming-Metcalfe, Operations Director at Inventory Base, said landlords must rethink their approach. “As the Renters’ Rights Act reshapes the private rental sector, landlords and agents will need to move beyond treating inspections as isolated reports and start building a continuous understanding of how their properties perform over time,” she said.

“With indefinite periodic tenancies replacing fixed terms, many properties may remain occupied for much longer without the traditional reset point that previously came with a new tenancy. That means property management can no longer rely on occasional snapshots of condition.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on HHSRS inspection tools being developed ahead of enforcement, and recent data showing tenant relationships matter more than rent levels for tenancy retention.

Compliance implications

The survey suggests that landlords may be underestimating the importance of regular property checks under the new regime. The RRA strengthens tenant rights around housing standards and repairs, with councils gaining new enforcement powers.

Properties that go uninspected for extended periods risk developing maintenance issues that could trigger enforcement action or delay legitimate possession claims if landlords cannot demonstrate the property’s condition.

What this means for landlords

If you’re managing your own properties: Consider scheduling quarterly or six-monthly inspections to catch issues early and maintain documented property condition records.

Consider scheduling quarterly or six-monthly inspections to catch issues early and maintain documented property condition records. Watch for: Council enforcement priorities under the new Decent Homes Standard – regular inspections provide evidence of proactive management.

Council enforcement priorities under the new Decent Homes Standard – regular inspections provide evidence of proactive management. Bottom line: Longer tenancies mean more time for wear and damage to accumulate unnoticed – frequent checks protect both property value and compliance standing.

Editor’s view

The end of fixed-term renewals removes a useful forcing function for property checks. Landlords who switch to genuinely periodic arrangements without adjusting their inspection routines may find themselves blindsided by condition issues that compound over time. Building inspection schedules into property management workflows now will pay dividends later.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 13 March 2026

Sources: Inventory Base

