NRLA partners with Taxd to help landlords meet MTD deadline

The National Residential Landlords Association has partnered with HMRC-approved tax platform Taxd to help landlords comply with Making Tax Digital requirements before the 6 April deadline.

The integration connects NRLA Portfolio – the association’s property management service – with Taxd’s digital tax filing software. Landlords using the platform will be able to report income and expenses to HMRC quarterly and file annual returns through a single system.

Under three weeks to MTD launch

Making Tax Digital for Income Tax Self Assessment comes into effect on 6 April 2026 for landlords with qualifying income above £50,000. The new rules require digital record-keeping and quarterly submissions to HMRC rather than a single annual self-assessment return.

Arjun Kumar, co-founder of Taxd, said landlords face multiple pressures at once. “Landlords are currently navigating a storm of regulatory and tax changes,” he said. “While Making Tax Digital is often viewed as another burden, this partnership with the NRLA proves that the right support can turn compliance into a competitive advantage.”

NRLA members will receive discounted rates for Taxd services through the partnership. The platform is one of several HMRC-approved software options now available to landlords.

End-to-end compliance system

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA, said the partnership addresses growing regulatory demands on landlords. “With landlords facing growing regulatory pressures, our partnership with Taxd is an essential step towards supplying NRLA members with a seamless, end-to-end, property management and compliance system,” he said.

“Thanks to this relationship, NRLA members need not look elsewhere for support transitioning to digital record keeping and tax compliance.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s February report showing that while 80 percent of landlords claimed to feel ready for MTD, many remained uncertain about software choices and practical implementation.

What this means for landlords

If you’re an NRLA member: Check whether NRLA Portfolio and Taxd integration suits your property portfolio – discounted rates apply.

Check whether NRLA Portfolio and Taxd integration suits your property portfolio – discounted rates apply. Watch for: 6 April 2026 – MTD applies immediately to landlords with income above £50,000. Those between £30,000-£50,000 have until April 2027.

6 April 2026 – MTD applies immediately to landlords with income above £50,000. Those between £30,000-£50,000 have until April 2027. Bottom line: Multiple HMRC-approved software options now exist – the key is choosing and implementing one before the deadline.

Editor’s view

The MTD software market has matured rapidly in the past year. NRLA’s decision to partner with a single provider makes sense for members seeking simplicity, though landlords should still compare options. With under three weeks to go, the priority now is implementation – not further research.

Published: 13 March 2026

