Landlords offered tech support to see through for licensing fog

A partnership agreement with tech company Kamma giving members ‘access to instant and accurate licensing information’ has been announced by the National Residential Landlords Association.

All NRLA members can now access to Kamma’s Licensing 365 platform, allowing them constant licensing compliance monitoring. Kamma’s licensing application service will also significantly reduce the time members need to spend gathering information and background for local authority licence applications, said NRLA.

‘We know that a significant proportion of non-compliance is due to the difficulty of well-intentioned landlords not knowing what laws apply to their local area. Kamma’s partnership with the NRLA can help more landlords comply with local regulations and help make sure council enforcement resources are focused on the real rogue landlords that damage both the reputation of the sector and tenant welfare’, said Kamma CEO Orla Shields