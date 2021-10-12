Nationwide launches online landlord tool

Nationwide has launched a free service to help landlords better manage their properties.

The Landlord Works, is an online management facility that allows landlords to upload their entire portfolios. Developed by the mortgage lender over the last two years, it is claimed to be the first comprehensive landlord resource provided by a major financial services provider. ‘It provides free support to all landlords to help them manage and keep track of their properties and finances, regardless of size and who they have their mortgage with’, said nationwide.

The service will help landlords understand their legal obligations towards tenants, it claimed.

‘A full suite of tools and services is available – from educational resources and guides about rights and responsibilities, to tools relating to managing portfolios, time and income. The Landlord Works also offers discounted access to an award-winning self-assessment tax solution.

Nationwide said it hopes to grow the service to become the leading place of support for UK landlords, will complement Nationwide’s buy-to-let mortgage lender, The Mortgage Works, which continues to offer competitive products and propositions to all landlords.

Features include information on a range of topics including legal obligations, free downloadable content such as tenancy checklists, portfolio management features, tax administration, finance monitoring and more.

‘The private rented sector is in dire need of reform, but to get there, landlords need to be given every ounce of support. Today, being a landlord is more complex than ever, and we want to make managing property more straightforward for both landlords and tenants, by giving support where it is needed’, said Nationwide’s chief product and marketing officer Sara Bennison.

‘We hope the launch of The Landlord Works gives landlords the opportunity and ability to manage their finances and properties in one place and understand their commitments to their tenants. We hope over time that The Landlord Works becomes the go to place for UK landlords for help, support and guidance.