Insurer offers 50k legal cover as landlords prepare for RRA evictions

Landlords can now access up to £50,000 in legal expenses cover to pursue eviction cases under the Renters Rights Act, as the insurance market responds to the changing regulatory environment.

Alps Insurance has launched an enhanced Landlord Legal Expenses and Rent Protection product, available either standalone or as an add-on to existing home insurance policies.

Coverage details

The product provides up to £50,000 cover across multiple areas that will become more relevant once the RRA takes effect on 1 May 2026. This includes:

Legal action for breaches of tenancy agreement, eviction proceedings and rent arrears

Pursuing tenants for costs incurred in rectifying property damage

Legal action for nuisance or trespass claims

Eviction of squatters or former tenants who refuse to leave

Defence against civil and criminal prosecutions brought against landlords

Up to £1,000 in court attendance expenses

Access to a claims notification helpline

An Alps spokesperson said: “As reforms under the Renters Rights Act reshape the private rented sector, landlords will face more complex and potentially longer dispute processes. Our enhanced product is designed to provide the specialist legal support and financial protection landlords need, while introducing more flexible pricing options that ensure cover remains accessible and aligned to rental values.”

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s March report that Section 8 evictions are expected to cost landlords around £3,000 once the RRA takes effect – a significant increase driven by longer court timelines and more complex possession procedures.

Market prepares for RRA challenges

The product launch reflects growing demand for rental insurance as landlords brace for the post-Section 21 environment. With no-fault evictions ending, landlords must rely entirely on Section 8 grounds – many of which require evidence gathering, formal notices and court proceedings.

The abolition of fixed-term tenancies also removes the automatic possession route that landlords previously used when tenancy agreements expired. This means more disputes are likely to require legal intervention.

What this means for landlords

If you’re self-insured: Assess whether your current reserves could cover a £3,000-plus eviction process if a tenancy turns problematic.

Before 1 May: Review your insurance arrangements now – products may become more expensive or restrictive once RRA takes effect.

Review your insurance arrangements now – products may become more expensive or restrictive once RRA takes effect. Check existing cover: Many landlord policies already include some legal expenses element – verify the limits and exclusions before purchasing additional products.

Many landlord policies already include some legal expenses element – verify the limits and exclusions before purchasing additional products. Watch for: Squatter and ex-tenant removal cover becoming increasingly valuable as the grounds for possession narrow.

Squatter and ex-tenant removal cover becoming increasingly valuable as the grounds for possession narrow. Bottom line: Legal expenses insurance is becoming essential rather than optional for landlords who cannot afford to fund contested possessions from cash flow.

Editor’s view

The insurance market is pricing in what many landlords already suspect: evictions under the RRA will be slower, more expensive and more uncertain. Whether this product represents good value depends on your portfolio and risk tolerance – but the fact that insurers are expanding coverage limits tells its own story about where the market expects landlord costs to head.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 11 March 2026

Sources: Alps Insurance

