Norfolk court sentences agent over £48,858 fraud

Norfolk Crown Court has sentenced former Swaffham letting agent Victoria Steele to 12 months in prison suspended for 18 months after she admitted 19 fraud offences totalling £48,858 against landlords and tenants.

Steele, 51, who owned and ran eHomes in Swaffham for 15 years until 2019, was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work. The court heard 20 victims lost money after deposits were not placed in an approved scheme and rent paid by tenants was not passed to owners, with police now pursuing repayment through a Proceeds of Crime hearing listed for February.

Landlords who hand rent collection and deposits to a third party carry the loss when that chain breaks, even when tenants have paid in full. The case lands while agent use is rising, which puts basic checks on client money and deposit handling back in the spotlight for anyone outsourcing management this autumn.

Missing deposits and rent at Swaffham agency

The business, previously known as Prestige Property Ltd, offered full management and let-only services. Prosecutors said some tenant deposits were never lodged for protection, while rental payments made by tenants were held back instead of being sent to landlords.

Victims told police the relationship started well before problems surfaced around missing money, unanswered enquiries and keys that were not returned. The investigation began after a run of complaints from both owners and occupiers about e-Homes Ltd.

Deposit rules require protection in a government-backed scheme within 30 days of receipt, with prescribed information served in the same window. Failure to protect leaves landlords exposed to penalty claims of one to three times the deposit, alongside any wider fraud liability for the agent.

Norfolk Police investigation and court outcome

DC Stuart D’Costa, of Norfolk Police, said the victims had trusted Steele to manage homes and money in a professional way. “Instead, she abused that trust, leaving landlords and tenants significantly out of pocket and causing considerable stress and anxiety over a prolonged period,” he said.

He added: “I would like to thank all those who came forward and assisted with what was a complex investigation.” Norfolk Police confirmed action has started under the Proceeds of Crime Act to seek compensation, with a hearing due in February to assess what can be recovered.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on the Medway agent fined £15,000 over landlord funds, which showed how local action can follow when client money controls fail. The Norfolk case is larger in scale and involved criminal prosecution rather than a council penalty, which underlines why record-keeping and separate client accounts matter.

Agent checks landlords should run now

The broader backdrop is tighter scrutiny of agents. Landlord Knowledge has covered government plans for tougher checks and new rules for property agents, including stronger expectations around qualifications, conduct and redress. Until any new regime beds in, the burden stays on owners to pick firms that can evidence compliance.

Routine steps include asking for written confirmation of deposit protection under the official tenancy deposit rules, client money protection membership, membership of a redress scheme and a clear statement of where rent is held and when it is paid over. Bank statements showing segregated client funds and monthly statements that reconcile rent in against rent paid out give early warning of trouble.

What this means for landlords

If you use a full-management agent: ask for current client money protection proof, redress membership and a sample monthly statement, then check deposits are showing as protected.

ask for current client money protection proof, redress membership and a sample monthly statement, then check deposits are showing as protected. Watch for: late rent pass-over, slow replies on money queries, missing keys or paperwork and deposits that cannot be traced online – all flagged in the Norfolk complaints.

late rent pass-over, slow replies on money queries, missing keys or paperwork and deposits that cannot be traced online – all flagged in the Norfolk complaints. Bottom line: a suspended sentence does not repay losses by itself, so prevention through documented money controls matters more than relying on the February compensation hearing.

Editor’s view

Trust without verification is what allowed £48,858 to leak away across 20 victims. Landlords do not need to manage everything themselves, but they do need an agent whose money trail can be checked in minutes. Ask for the paperwork, read the statements and walk away from vague answers.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 15 October 2026

Sources: Norfolk Crown Court, Norfolk Police

Related reading: Medway fines letting agent £15,000 over landlord funds

