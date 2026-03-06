Nationwide doubles green loan scheme to 10,000 landlords

Nationwide Building Society is doubling the number of mortgage customers who can access interest-free loans for energy efficiency improvements, expanding the scheme from 5,000 to 10,000 households.

The 0% Green Additional Borrowing products, launched in June 2023, allow Nationwide mortgage customers to borrow between £5,000 and £20,000 at no interest, up to a maximum of 90 percent loan-to-value across a two or five-year term. Customers can apply as soon as their first mortgage payment has been taken.

Solar panels and insulation lead demand

Since launch, Nationwide has lent £60m through the scheme, with an average loan size of £13,000. Solar panels and insulation have proved the most popular improvements, followed by new windows.

The South West has seen the highest take-up, accounting for 16 percent of completions, followed by the Outer Metropolitan and Outer South East regions, both at 12 percent.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s recent analysis of EPC upgrade costs, which found rural landlords face bills exceeding their annual rental income in some regions. The expansion of interest-free financing options could help address the funding gap.

EPC improvements could cut emissions by 47 percent

A report by Nationwide and WPI Economics found that improving the EPC rating of all residential buildings in England to band C or higher could reduce total emissions from housing by up to 47 percent.

For landlords preparing for stricter EPC requirements under government proposals, interest-free borrowing provides an alternative to depleting cash reserves or taking on commercial debt.

Nationwide’s scheme is available to existing mortgage customers only. Landlords with buy-to-let mortgages from other lenders would need to explore alternative financing routes, including the Boiler Upgrade Scheme and local authority grants where available.

What this means for landlords

If you have a Nationwide mortgage: You may now qualify for up to £20,000 at 0% interest for EPC improvements – check eligibility as soon as your first payment clears

You may now qualify for up to £20,000 at 0% interest for EPC improvements – check eligibility as soon as your first payment clears Watch for: Similar products from other lenders as EPC deadline pressure mounts

Similar products from other lenders as EPC deadline pressure mounts Bottom line: Interest-free financing makes EPC upgrades more viable, but the scheme’s 10,000-household cap means acting sooner is better

Editor’s view

Interest-free borrowing for energy upgrades sounds attractive, but 10,000 households nationwide is modest given the scale of the EPC challenge facing landlords. Those with Nationwide mortgages should move quickly before the cap is reached.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 6 March 2026

Sources: Nationwide Building Society, WPI Economics

