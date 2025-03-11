Landlords face pressure as pet-friendly rental properties remain scarce

Less than one in ten rental properties in the UK are currently pet-friendly, despite upcoming regulatory changes that could make it harder for landlords to refuse tenants with pets. Research from Zero Deposit has revealed that just 8% of available rental listings are advertised as pet-friendly, highlighting a potential conflict between landlord concerns and growing tenant demand for pet-friendly housing.

The government has already revised its model tenancy agreement to encourage landlords to accept pets, and the Renters’ Rights Bill is expected to make it illegal for landlords to “unreasonably” refuse tenants with pets. However, landlords remain cautious due to the potential for property damage and financial loss.

Data shows most landlords still cautious about pets

Zero Deposit’s analysis shows that out of 101,908 properties currently on the market, only 7,788 are listed as pet-friendly. Sam Reynolds, chief executive at Zero Deposit, said this reflects a natural hesitation among landlords.

“There’s a natural reticence for landlords to open their property to pets for fear of the damage they can potentially cause,” Reynolds explained. “Many will have experienced pet damage to their properties, which has shaped this preference. But these landlords are swimming against an increasingly fervent tide.”

Reynolds highlighted that the government’s push to allow tenants to keep pets will likely create more pressure on landlords. “The Government is attempting to satisfy tenant demand for pet-friendly homes, and when the Renters’ Rights Bill is finally introduced, landlords will find it increasingly difficult to deselect lets with animal companions,” he said.

Regional variations highlight differing landlord attitudes

The proportion of pet-friendly rentals varies significantly across the UK. According to Zero Deposit’s data, tenants in the North East have the highest chance of securing a pet-friendly property, with 9% of listings welcoming pets.

In London, the South West, South East, and North West, 8% of available rentals are pet-friendly. Meanwhile, the East of England stands at 7%, the East Midlands and Yorkshire & Humber at 6%, and the West Midlands trails at just 5%.

A landlord based in Manchester, Lisa Cooper, described the challenges of allowing pets in rental properties: “I’ve had tenants with pets in the past, and while some have been fine, others have left carpets ruined and furniture scratched. Even with a deposit, it’s hard to recover those costs fully — and you can’t charge enough to cover that level of damage anymore.”

Renters’ Rights Bill could increase financial risk for landlords

Under the proposed Renters’ Rights Bill, landlords will no longer be able to impose blanket bans on pets. The Bill also limits the amount landlords can charge for security deposits, which Reynolds warns could leave landlords exposed to greater financial risk.

“While public opinion is naturally in favour of improving accessibility for pet owners, landlord concerns do hold weight,” Reynolds said. “Property damage costs money to repair. This spend can be challenging to recoup and can eat into profit margins.”

He suggested that allowing landlords to insist on pet insurance could help to ease these concerns. “It is possible that the Bill will give landlords the right to insist that specific insurance is taken out to protect against pet-related damage, thus providing greater security,” Reynolds added.

Landlord organisations have echoed these concerns. A spokesperson from the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) said: “Landlords are already under significant pressure from rising costs and increased regulation. Adding additional financial risk from pet damage without giving landlords the tools to protect themselves could drive more property owners out of the market.”