Labour’s eviction reforms criticised for favouring rent dodgers, says NRLA chief

Labour’s proposed eviction reforms in the Renters’ Rights Bill have been criticised by Ben Beadle, CEO of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), for potentially giving “rent dodgers a free reign.” Speaking on LBC News, Beadle expressed concerns over the party’s plans to extend notice periods for rent arrears and the impact these changes could have on landlords.

Concerns over rent arrears and notice periods

Labour’s pledge to introduce more robust possession grounds in the Renters’ Rights Bill has drawn criticism from landlords and property experts. Ben Beadle highlighted that extending the mandatory notice period for rent arrears from two to four weeks, and requiring three months of arrears instead of two before action can be taken, sends the “wrong message” to renters who fail to pay.

“I’m not sure that meets the test of giving landlords robust grounds – that sounds like giving rent dodgers a free reign and I don’t think that’s on,” Beadle said, questioning how such changes would help landlords regain possession of their properties.

Broken court system hampers reforms

Beadle also pointed to the existing issues within the court system as a major stumbling block for the successful implementation of Labour’s proposals. The NRLA chief argued that landlords are not opposed to the abolition of Section 21, provided there are alternative grounds that allow them to regain possession of their properties. However, the current inefficiencies in the court system make it difficult to enforce such grounds.

“Why should it take seven months upwards on average under Section 8 to get possession of your property?” Beadle asked, criticising the lengthy delays landlords currently face when trying to regain their properties through the courts.

He further explained that one of the advantages of Section 21 was its ability to swiftly deal with issues such as anti-social behaviour, as it did not always require a court hearing. “The court system is broken at the moment… if the court system is already on its knees, how is it going to be when we move to this new regime without any significant investment in the court system?” he added.

Balancing reforms for tenants and landlords

With the UK housing crisis in full swing, Beadle emphasised the need for careful consideration of the Renters’ Rights Bill to ensure it balances greater security for tenants with the confidence landlords need to stay in the market. He stressed the importance of addressing court reform, refining possession grounds, and making special provisions for student rentals.

Beadle also warned of the risks posed by the reforms, stating, “They’re giving renters rights, but be careful what you wish for…” With demand for rental properties already high, he cautioned that poorly implemented reforms could further reduce the number of available rental homes, exacerbating the housing crisis.