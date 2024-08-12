Landlords brace for potential ‘French-style’ eviction hurdles in UK

The National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) is urgently seeking clarification from the UK government following reports of potential ‘French-style’ hardship tests being introduced into landlord possession proceedings. This development has sent ripples of concern through the property sector, with landlords anxiously awaiting official confirmation.

Eleanor Bateman, NRLA’s senior public affairs officer, expressed uncertainty about the accuracy of these claims, stating, “The source of the article’s claims is unclear, and it remains uncertain whether the content accurately reflects government policy.”

Decoding the ‘war on landlords’

Recent reports in The Telegraph have suggested that the government is considering implementing hardship tests akin to those used in France. These tests would allow tenants facing eviction without alternative housing options to challenge the process. The article’s characterisation of this potential move as part of a “war on landlords” has sparked significant unease among property owners.

In response to this unsettling news, the NRLA has swiftly engaged with government officials. Bateman noted, “Following its publication last weekend, we met promptly with officials at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to raise the matter and wrote to the housing minister, Matthew Pennycook MP, to seek clarity; we await his response.”

Historical context and current uncertainty

Bateman provided historical context, explaining, “During the last government’s attempts to pass the Renters’ (Reform) Bill, Matthew Pennycook (who was shadow housing minister at the time) tabled several amendments that sought to introduce a hardship component to certain grounds for possession, and it is likely that the story’s roots lie in these proposals.”

However, she emphasised that “the government has not confirmed that such tests are being considered, nor that they would mirror those in France if they are.”

NRLA’s proactive approach to safeguarding landlords’ interests

The NRLA continues to engage constructively with government officials to ensure any new measures in the upcoming Renters’ Rights Bill are both practical and equitable. The association has been reassured that MHCLG remains committed to ongoing dialogue with the sector.

As uncertainty lingers, the NRLA remains vigilant in its role as an advocate for landlords’ interests. The association stands ready to inform and support its members as more details emerge, underscoring the importance of verified information in navigating potential legislative changes.

This situation highlights the delicate balance between tenant protections and landlords’ rights, raising questions about the future landscape of the UK rental market. As the government considers potential reforms, landlords across the nation will be closely watching for any developments that could impact their property investments and management practices.