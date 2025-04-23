The Property Ombudsman Board appoints new Chair

The Property Ombudsman has appointed Claire Bassett as the new Chair of its Board. She will succeed Baroness Warwick of Undercliffe at the end of her eight-year term on 30 April.

Claire currently serves on the Board of the Chartered Insurance Institute and as a non-executive director of the Serious Fraud Office, the Solicitors Regulation Authority and the Law Commission.

Until 2022, she was Deputy Director General of the Independent Office for Police Conduct. Prior to this, Claire was Chief Executive of the Shadow Trade Remedies Authority (the UK body that investigates unfair trade practices) and the Electoral Commission (the UK’s independent elections watchdog and regulator of party and election finance).

Previously, she was Chief Executive of two other government arm’s-length bodies: the Parole Board and the Criminal Cases Review Commission.

Earlier in her career, Claire was a director of Nacro, the crime reduction charity, and Chief Executive of Connexions Milton Keynes, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire. She also held various roles at the Legal Services Commission and began her career as a management trainee in the construction industry.

Claire was also vice-chair and a trustee at the Internet Watch Foundation, an organisation that works to make the Internet safer for children.

Claire said: “I am delighted to be joining The Property Ombudsman Board at such an exciting time for the organisation. I have been made very welcome by everyone I have met so far and am looking forward to meeting with colleagues and stakeholders as soon as possible.”

Baroness Warwick said: “I am delighted to welcome Claire as my successor and I know she will help TPO respond creatively to the fast-moving property landscape. As I hand over the Chair role, I have every confidence that the organisation will continue to improve its service in the capable hands of our interim CEO, Andy Clachers and interim Ombudsman, Lesley Horton.”