New Renters’ Rights Bill and planning reforms unveiled in King’s Speech

The King’s Speech, delivered at the opening of Parliament, has introduced 35 new bills, including significant reforms that will impact landlords and letting agents.

Major Legislative Changes

Among the key proposals is the Renters’ Rights Bill, Labour’s version of the Tories’ Renters (Reform) Bill, and a Planning and Infrastructure Bill aimed at driving a construction boom across England. The Planning and Infrastructure Bill seeks to modernise the planning committee system and increase local planning authority capacity to expedite decision-making.

Labour’s plans state: “Reforming the planning system is key to unlocking our country’s economic growth – enabling us to deliver both the housing and critical infrastructure that communities need.” The bill aims to streamline the planning process to build more homes and accelerate major infrastructure projects.

Renters’ Rights Bill Details

The Renters’ Rights Bill is expected to be the most contentious piece of legislation for letting agents. Labour has outlined its intention to address the insecurity and injustice faced by many renters, aiming to reform the private rented sector fundamentally. The bill will abolish no-fault evictions and empower tenants to challenge unfair rent increases.

“The Government is determined to level decisively the playing field between landlord and tenant by providing renters with greater security, rights, and protections,” the proposal states. Measures include stopping agents and landlords from encouraging bidding wars and giving renters the right to request a pet, with landlords allowed to require pet damage insurance.

Human Interest and Broader Implications

The speech also revealed a planned Employment Rights Bill, which will allow employees to claim unfair dismissal and other rights immediately upon joining a company, rather than after two years. This change could significantly impact employees in estate agencies and property management firms, who often face issues like sex discrimination and unfair dismissal.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised the broader implications of these reforms, stating, “Now is the time to take the brakes off Britain. For too long people have been held back, their paths determined by where they came from – not their talents and hard work.”

The new bills introduced in the King’s Speech aim to bring substantial changes to the UK’s housing market and employment laws. These reforms are designed to provide greater security and opportunities for renters and employees alike, addressing long-standing issues and fostering economic growth across the country.