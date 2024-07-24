Citizens Advice criticises property industry over mouldy and unsafe homes

Citizens Advice has called on the Government to address declining living standards for renters, placing the blame squarely on landlords for the prevalent issues.

Support for Renters’ Rights Bill

The charity has expressed strong support for Labour’s proposed Renters’ Rights Bill, particularly its inclusion of Awaab’s Law. This legislation, initially introduced to the social housing sector following the tragic death of toddler Awaab Ishak from mould and damp in a council flat, is now set to extend to the private rented sector. Citizens Advice’s research has revealed that 45% of private renters in England have experienced damp, mould, or excessive cold in their homes, with half enduring such conditions for over a year.

Generational Decline in Living Standards

The data highlights a worrying trend, with private renters being some of the worst affected by what Citizens Advice describes as a ‘generational decline in living standards’. This deterioration is pushing many tenants to ‘breaking point’. The charity reports that it is currently assisting nearly 100 people a day with Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions, many of which follow complaints made by tenants about cold, damp, and mouldy conditions.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, stressed, “A warm, safe home, free of damp and mould should be a fundamental right.” She urged the government to recognise the dire state of the private rented sector and to enact robust legislation addressing affordability, disrepair, and security.

Key Legislative Proposals

Citizens Advice is advocating for several key measures:

Permanently linking financial support for renters to real rent prices by matching Local Housing Allowance to the cheapest 30% of rents in an area.

Implementing strong legislation, as promised in the King’s Speech, to reform the rental sector, including a watertight ban on Section 21 evictions that closes all loopholes, enabling renters to confidently challenge poor housing conditions and unfair rent hikes.

Requiring landlords to improve the energy efficiency of their properties to a minimum of EPC C.

Call for Action

The charity’s call to action underscores the urgent need for improved conditions within the private rented sector. With nearly half of renters suffering from unacceptable living conditions and facing the threat of no-fault evictions, the situation is increasingly untenable. Citizens Advice’s push for comprehensive legislative reform aims to ensure that all renters can enjoy the basic right to a safe, warm home.

The proposed Renters’ Rights Bill, supported by Citizens Advice, seeks to address critical issues within the private rented sector, offering hope for improved living standards and greater security for renters across England. The government is urged to act swiftly and decisively to implement these necessary changes.