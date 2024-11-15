Landlords accelerate evictions as section 21 ban approaches

Landlords are issuing record numbers of eviction notices as the government moves closer to abolishing Section 21 no-fault evictions. New data from the Ministry of Justice reveals that between July and September this year, 8,425 households in England received Section 21 notices – the highest quarterly figure in eight years. Housing charities are warning of an escalating crisis, while landlords cite rising costs and delays in the court system as significant challenges.

Eviction notices and bailiff actions on the rise

The Ministry of Justice figures show that 2,830 households were evicted by bailiffs in the same period, a 23% increase compared to last year. Housing charities, including Crisis and Shelter, have called for urgent action to speed up the passage of the Renters’ Rights Bill, which would end Section 21 evictions.

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, stated: “With renters being marched out of their homes in their thousands, passing the Renters’ Rights Bill and closing the book on the gross injustice of no-fault evictions can’t come soon enough.”

Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, echoed these concerns: “No-fault evictions are one of the leading causes of homelessness. We need urgent action and stricter measures to protect people at risk of homelessness now and in the future.” Since the government’s initial promise to abolish Section 21 evictions in 2019, nearly 110,000 households have been affected.

Landlords highlight court delays and rising costs

Landlords, however, point to significant issues in the eviction process. County court delays have reached unprecedented levels, with landlords waiting an average of 24.5 weeks to repossess properties, according to new Ministry of Justice data. In London, the situation is even worse, with landlords facing delays of up to 18 months at processing hubs like Stratford Housing Centre.

Paul Shamplina, founder of Landlord Action, described the delays as “untenable,” highlighting cases where landlords with tenant arrears were unable to secure bailiffs. “It’s clear that County Courts are facing a severe bailiff employment crisis, with only around 300 County Court bailiffs available across England and Wales. This shortage is eroding landlords’ confidence in the legal system’s ability to help them regain possession,” he said.

One landlord in Barnet faced months of delays due to a lack of bailiffs, while another case in Clerkenwell County Court saw an eviction order applied for in July 2023, with the eviction date pushed back to January 2025. “Waiting periods such as this are completely unacceptable,” Shamplina added.

Tenants face uncertainty as reforms stall

While the Renters’ Rights Bill promises to abolish Section 21 evictions, housing advocates warn that loopholes remain. Lucy Tiller of the Renters Reform Coalition highlighted the ongoing challenges: “Being forced to leave your home through no fault of your own is a disruptive and expensive experience that pushes many renters into hardship and even homelessness.”

Tiller also criticised the delays in implementing reforms: “The previous government promised to abolish Section 21 evictions in 2019, and it is shocking that, as Christmas approaches five years later, thousands of renters are still being forced out of their homes.”

For landlords, rising costs are making property ownership increasingly unviable. Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, pointed to high mortgage rates and increased stamp duty as key pressures. “Over the last year, the number of possession claims brought using a Section 21 notice has fallen across England and Wales. The best way to help tenants is to encourage responsible landlords to stay in the market,” he said.