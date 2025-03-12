Salford tops list of UK house price growth hotspots over the past decade

Salford has recorded the UK’s highest increase in average house prices over the past 10 years, with property values soaring by over 106%, new analysis of Land Registry data has revealed. House prices in Salford have more than doubled since 2014, making it the most profitable location for property investors over the last decade.

A study by Bridging Finance London found that the average price of a house in Salford in November 2024 was £248,819 — a dramatic increase from £120,327 in November 2014. This represents a rise of 106.79%, the largest increase seen across the UK’s 360 local authorities.

Northern Ireland and North West driving house price growth

Following Salford, Causeway Coast and Glens in Northern Ireland ranked second on the list. House prices there increased by 93.89% over the past decade, rising from £109,533 in 2014 to £212,379 in 2024.

Blaenau Gwent in Wales took third place, with average house prices climbing 92.36% over 10 years — from £73,108 to £140,633. Manchester followed closely in fourth place, with a rise of 88.64%, taking the average house price from £135,620 in 2014 to £255,835 in 2024.

Matthew Archer, managing director at Bridging Finance London, highlighted the strength of the Northern Irish and North West property markets: “Properties in Northern Ireland and the North West, in particular, have significantly increased in value, with these locations becoming some of the most coveted spots for buyers.”

Archer also pointed to Manchester’s rise as a hub for professionals: “Manchester and its surrounding areas have rivalled London in terms of popularity for professionals, with many regarding it as the more affordable choice with just as much to offer.” He added that improvements in infrastructure and transport links have contributed to the area’s growing appeal.

London lags behind other regions

Interestingly, despite its reputation for high property prices, London saw the smallest increase over the past decade. The average house price in the capital rose from £400,803 in 2014 to £511,279 in 2024 — an increase of 27.56%.

Archer suggested that London’s slower growth could be linked to affordability issues and economic shifts following Brexit: “Properties in London have undergone a much smaller increase in value. Reasons for this include previous overvaluation and extortionately high prices that have made living in the city unaffordable for many. Additionally, Brexit may have impacted the landscape since the city is a hub for international buyers.”

Northern Ireland saw the highest regional growth, with a 72.06% increase in house prices over 10 years — from £110,750 in 2014 to £190,553 in 2024. The North West followed with a 65.59% increase, while the East Midlands experienced a rise of 61.39%.

Investment opportunities for landlords remain strong

Out of the UK’s 360 local authorities, 354 saw house prices increase over the past decade, while only six experienced a drop. The biggest decline was in the City of Aberdeen, where average prices fell by 30.62% — from £198,445 in 2014 to £137,686 in 2024.

Archer believes that property investment opportunities remain strong despite economic uncertainty. “Many areas in the UK have experienced steadily increasing property values in the past 10 years, certifying them as some of the most worthwhile investments for homeowners,” he said.

“Northern Ireland has seen an uptick in value due to government investments and initiatives aimed at stimulating the housing market and supporting first-time buyers. Other factors encouraging property value increases include the area’s recent economic recovery, low interest rates, and television and film appearances that have showcased its striking natural beauty, increasing the demand for properties in the area,” Archer added.