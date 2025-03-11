Landlords face winter eviction ban proposal in Scotland

A Scottish Green Party politician has proposed a permanent ban on winter evictions in Scotland, raising concerns among landlords about the potential impact on the rental market. Maggie Chapman, a Green Party member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP), has submitted an amendment to the upcoming Housing (Scotland) Bill, which would make it illegal for landlords to evict tenants between November and March each year.

The proposal aims to extend temporary eviction protections introduced during the cost-of-living crisis in 2022, which were met with strong opposition from landlords and property investors. Chapman argues that permanent protections are necessary to provide stability for tenants during the coldest months of the year — but landlords warn that such a move could have unintended consequences for the rental market.

Landlords raise concerns over financial impact

Chapman insists that the measure is necessary to protect tenants from the stress and instability of being forced out of their homes in winter. “Everyone deserves stability and a warm and safe place to call home,” she said. “Evictions are really stressful for renters, particularly during a cold winter where temperatures are low and budgets are tight.”

However, landlord groups have voiced concerns that a permanent ban could deter investment and worsen the availability of rental properties. Many landlords fear that the inability to reclaim properties during winter could lead to increased arrears and discourage them from renting to higher-risk tenants.

One Scottish landlord, David McAllister, described the proposal as “well-intentioned but flawed.” He explained: “Most landlords are not trying to kick people out unfairly. If a tenant isn’t paying rent for months or is causing serious issues, we need to be able to act — no matter the time of year. Blocking evictions for five months every year could leave landlords facing major financial losses.”

Greens push for permanent tenant protections

Chapman argues that the current housing situation in Scotland amounts to a “housing emergency” and believes bold measures are needed to prevent more people from becoming homeless during winter.

“The temporary protections that the Scottish Greens introduced to curb winter evictions were crucial in protecting people and families struggling to get through the coldest, harshest months of the year,” Chapman said. “It is vital that we make these changes permanent. That means taking action to ensure that nobody is at risk of eviction over winter in Scotland.”

She added: “Scotland is in a housing emergency, and evictions only intensify this issue. There must be measures taken to ensure that things do not worsen for renters who need our support.”

But landlord associations warn that such blanket policies could have the opposite effect, reducing the number of available rental properties and driving up rents. John Blackwood, chief executive of the Scottish Association of Landlords (SAL), said: “It’s already difficult enough for landlords to operate in Scotland with the current level of regulation. If you add a permanent winter eviction ban on top of that, many landlords will simply leave the market — and that will reduce housing options for tenants.”

Could the ban lead to unintended consequences?

The proposed amendment comes at a time when Scotland’s private rental sector is under pressure from rising costs, increased regulation, and a shortage of available properties. Research from Propertymark shows that the number of available rental properties in Scotland fell by 14% in the past year, while tenant demand has increased by 22%.

“If landlords start leaving the market because of over-regulation, it will create a vicious cycle,” Blackwood warned. “Fewer properties mean higher rents and more competition for tenants. Ironically, that could make it harder for people to find affordable homes, even with eviction protections in place.”

Landlords also argue that evictions are often a last resort, pursued only when tenants fail to pay rent or damage the property. “It’s not about being heartless,” McAllister said. “But if someone isn’t paying rent for months and you’re blocked from taking action until spring, that’s a real problem. Landlords aren’t charities — we have mortgages and bills to pay too.”