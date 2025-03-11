Khan seeks £10bn investment to boost affordable housing and transport in London

Labour Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is heading to Cannes in the south of France to promote a £10 billion investment drive aimed at delivering more affordable housing and improving transport infrastructure in the capital. Khan will attend the MIPIM property conference — one of the world’s largest real estate events — where he plans to pitch 20 major development opportunities to global investors.

Khan’s visit will coincide with the launch of the ‘Opportunity London: London Investment Prospectus’, a comprehensive guide detailing major investment opportunities in housing, transport, and commercial infrastructure. The initiative, backed by the Government, the City of London Corporation, London Councils and the private sector, is expected to accelerate the delivery of affordable homes and stimulate economic growth across London.

£10bn investment drive targets housing and transport hubs

The investment drive includes opportunities to build new housing, develop Build to Rent schemes, and create new student accommodation and office buildings. Khan will focus on five of London’s key transport and freight hubs, offering long-term projects to investors.

“I’m attending the MIPIM property conference to bang the drum for London, seeking new investment for the capital to help us accelerate the delivery of affordable homes and unlock new infrastructure and jobs in our city,” Khan said. “I’m determined to do everything I can to build more of the affordable homes Londoners desperately need.”

The Mayor highlighted the importance of securing private investment to support major infrastructure projects. “My message to investors and developers at MIPIM is clear: now is the perfect time to invest in London and to help us deliver regeneration projects, new transport infrastructure and new affordable housing as we continue to build a better, fairer and more prosperous London for everyone,” he said.

Jace Tyrrell, chief executive at Opportunity London, reinforced the capital’s position as a prime destination for global investment. “London is a trillion-dollar economy and remains the capital investment magnet of the world. We have a supportive public sector at every level of government and the next wave of major development opportunities across transport, energy and real estate, for the benefit of all Londoners.”

Development sites include transport hubs and Olympic legacy land

The Investment Prospectus outlines several high-profile opportunities, including four major development sites owned by Network Rail.

One of the most significant proposals is for Bow Goods Yard, the last parcel of land linked to the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games legacy. Planning permission is already in place for 3 million square feet of mixed-use development, including logistics, warehousing, leisure facilities, and a potential data centre.

Liverpool Street Station, Britain’s busiest transport hub, is also earmarked for a major overhaul. Network Rail and Transport for London are seeking investment partners to modernise the station and create a landmark office and retail complex. Similar development opportunities are available at Waterloo and Victoria stations.

In addition, the Mayor hopes to secure a development partner for a new mixed-use project at Royal Albert Dock — part of a broader plan to deliver 36,000 new homes and 55,000 jobs. A long-term partnership is also being sought for Old Oak and Park Royal, where 9,000 homes and 11,000 jobs are planned.

Private finance key to future transport expansion

Khan’s investment drive also extends to transport infrastructure. The Mayor is actively seeking private funding to push forward several priority projects, including the DLR extension to Thamesmead, the West London Orbital rail link, and the Bakerloo Line extension.

Securing private capital for these schemes is critical to ensuring they are delivered on schedule. “Investment in transport infrastructure will unlock new housing and employment opportunities, supporting London’s long-term growth,” Khan said.

The launch of the Investment Prospectus follows the recent publication of the London Growth Plan, which outlines Khan’s vision for economic recovery and expansion. The Mayor’s push for investment signals a major shift towards using private capital to drive London’s housing and transport strategy.