London parks drive up house prices by over 50%

New research from Foxtons, a leading estate agent in London, reveals that homes near some of the city’s most cherished parks are commanding substantial price premiums. On average, properties adjacent to London’s premier parks are priced 53% higher than the broader market, with Green Park leading the way.

Green Park tops the list with highest premium

Foxtons’ analysis examined house prices in postcodes surrounding 13 of London’s largest and most popular parks, comparing them to average prices across their respective boroughs. The findings show that homes near Green Park in Westminster, located within the W1J and SW1A postcodes, are priced at an average of £1.48 million. This represents a 55% premium compared to the wider borough’s average house price of £954,279.

Battersea Park and Kensington Gardens follow suit

Battersea Park also shows a significant price increase, with properties in the SW11, SW3, and SW8 postcodes averaging £927,098—a 50% premium over the wider Wandsworth borough. Kensington Gardens, while boasting the highest average property price at £1.5 million, offers a premium of 40% for homes in its surrounding postcodes.

Affordable options near Bushy Park and Crystal Palace

Interestingly, not all London parks inflate property prices. Homes near Bushy Park in Richmond and Crystal Palace Park are more affordable than the average in their respective boroughs. Properties around Bushy Park are priced at £597,543, which is 19% below Richmond’s wider average of £737,024. Similarly, homes near Crystal Palace Park are 14% less expensive than the average across the four boroughs it spans.

Foxtons CEO, Guy Gittins, commented on the findings: “London’s parks are an iconic part of the city’s landscape, offering essential green space for residents to relax and unwind. This desirability naturally drives up the price of properties close to these parks, as our research highlights with only a couple of exceptions.”