HMRC confirms 7 November MTD update deadline

HM Revenue and Customs says sole traders and landlords earning more than 50,000 pounds must send their second Making Tax Digital for Income Tax quarterly update by Saturday 7 November 2026.

The tax authority published five myth-busters on 2 November to help customers prepare. It said a quarterly update is a short summary of self-employment and property income and expenses sent through compatible software, with no tax calculation and no payment due at that stage.

Landlords who filed the first update in August face a tighter test of routine this weekend, with Saturday cover limited to a shorter helpline window and agent lines running on reduced hours. Getting the second filing away on time keeps digital records clean ahead of the wider rollout to lower income bands.

Five myths HMRC wants landlords to drop

HMRC said a quarterly update is not a tax return. A customer’s overall tax position is only worked out when they submit a tax return for the 2026 to 2027 tax year.

Customers who completed the first update in August do not need to contact HMRC to check receipt. Lendlord data showing one in six landlords above the 50,000 pound line underlines how many are in scope for this second filing round.

On software, HMRC said there is a range of recognised options, including some free products. Landlords who keep spreadsheets can link them to bridging software. Guidance on GOV.UK helps customers pick compatible software after 275,000 were flagged as yet to join MTD.

Where a landlord spots a mistake in a digital record, HMRC said they should correct it as soon as possible. The fix will show in the next quarterly update, with no need to resend the last one.

Craig Ogilvie, director of Making Tax Digital at HMRC, said thousands of sole traders and landlords had already sent the first update. “We want the second to be just as straightforward,” he said. “Customers can send their update any time before 7 November and I would encourage them to do so as early as possible to ensure they have everything in place before the deadline.”

What to file by Saturday

The update covers self-employment and property income and expenses for the quarter. It must go through HMRC-recognised software, including bridging software for spreadsheet users. No tax is due when it is sent.

MTD for Income Tax became mandatory from 6 April 2026 for sole traders and landlords earning more than 50,000 pounds. It will extend to those earning more than 30,000 pounds from 6 April 2027 and to those earning more than 20,000 pounds from 6 April 2028. Exemptions apply for some who are digitally excluded. Full detail is in HMRC guidance on the 7 November quarterly deadline.

Support on deadline day

HMRC said customers can file before or on 7 November and urged early filing after the update period ends. Those who need help should contact HMRC during the week when the full phone service is open.

Phone support will run through the Self Assessment helpline on Saturday 7 November from 9am to 3pm. Agents can use that line on 0300 200 3310, as the Agent Dedicated Line will be shut. Business webchat runs from 8am to 4pm.

This follows Landlord Knowledge’s report on Lendlord figures showing 17.7 percent of landlords sit above the 50,000 pound MTD line ahead of the 7 November quarterly deadline. The latest HMRC reminder suggests take-up of the first round was strong enough for the authority to focus this time on clearing confusion rather than restating penalties.

What this means for landlords

If you are over 50,000 pounds: send the second quarterly update through recognised software by 7 November – no payment is due with it.

send the second quarterly update through recognised software by 7 November – no payment is due with it. If you filed in August: you do not need to call to check receipt – view history in your online tax account or MTD software.

you do not need to call to check receipt – view history in your online tax account or MTD software. Watch for: spreadsheet users must use bridging software, and agent support on Saturday is limited to the main Self Assessment line.

spreadsheet users must use bridging software, and agent support on Saturday is limited to the main Self Assessment line. Bottom line: file early in the week to keep help options open and avoid a last-minute Saturday rush.

Editor’s view

HMRC has picked the right tone here. Short, practical myth-busting beats threat letters for a second filing. Landlords who treat Saturday as a hard stop and file midweek will find this routine far less painful than the first round felt.

Author: Editorial Team – UK landlord & buy-to-let news, policy, and finance

Published: 3 November 2026

Sources: HM Revenue and Customs, Lendlord

Related reading: Lendlord: one in six landlords above 50,000 pound MTD threshold

